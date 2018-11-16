Where the quality fish are biting this weekend

REWARD: John Clark had a great day on the water with these three quality dusky flathead from the Maroochy RSL Fishing Club camp at Bribie Island.

OFFSHORE

GOOD offshore conditions for today and tomorrow with lighter winds through to Sunday morning. Southerly change as winds today will be east to northeasterly about 10 knots with seas, below 1m.

Tomorrow's conditions will be pretty good with light east to northeasterly winds with seas below 1m.

Recently there's been catches on North and Chardon's Reefs of tusk fish, spangled emperor, pearl perch, snapper, grass emperor and gold spot cod.

Grant shows off a solid queenfish he caught on Tuesday in Hervey Bay.

Snapper, coral trout, moses perch and maori cod from Sunshine Reef.

Snapper, cobia, as well as good yellow tail kingfish, long tail tuna, tusk fish from the Gneering's and Caloundra Wide.

Snapper, pearl perch, cobia, jew and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks.

Big spanish mackerel caught by Brodie last weekend in Hervey Bay.

While Double Island Point has had red emperor, spangled emperor, cobia, gold spot cod, tusk fish and snapper.

In recent weeks there's been some excellent catches of jew, trout, red emperor, snapper, pearl perch, hussar, tuskfish, big cod and sweetlip 20 nm reefs, east of the Wide Bay Bar.

OUT AND AROUND HERVEY BAY

A FEW bigger spanish mackerel, queenfish, cobia, longtail tuna and mack tuna as well as some excellent quality tea leaf and golden trevally are feeding throughout the bay and Platypus Bay region around the schooling bait and reef patches.

School mackerel and trevally are also on throughout the straits and bay around reefs and beacons.

Bill Conn he caught and released this fighting golden trevally near the cod hole.

Flathead from the creeks on the western side of Fraser Island.

Summer whiting along the beaches between Burrum Heads and Urangan.

Quality threadfin salmon and mangrove jack, flathead, bream and grunter bream in the Susan, Burrum and Mary Rivers and throughout the Sandy Straits.

School mackerel, bonito, flathead and whiting off and around the Urangan Jetty.

Small black marlin on the flats near Rooney's Point.

Remember that throughout the Queensland east coast, a closed season applies to barramundi to midday February 1.

Closed seasons (regulated waters) prevent people from fishing at certain times of the year to protect species at vulnerable times in their life cycle, such as during spawning seasons.

It is also prohibited to deliberately target barramundi for catch and release during these closed seasons, as the stress of capture may prevent a fish from spawning.

ESTUARIES AND BEACHES

FRASER Island: The jew cruising in the gutters along the eastern beach, at dawn and dusk, or at night. Still the odd tailor to be caught in the deeper gutters.

A few good sand whiting, bream and good dart in the shallow gutters.

On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and solid trevally along the beaches, while in the creeks and the flats there's good solid bream, flathead and mangrove jack as well as a few mud crabs.

Rainbow Beach: The strong and choppy northerlies have made fishing the beaches difficult this week. The southerlies for the next few days will be better for chasing dart, and whiting in the gutters all along the beach from Inskip Point to Double Island Point.

Try for jew and bigger tailor in the gutters particularly at night. A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point. Mangrove jack and grunter bream in the creeks in Tin Can Bay.

Whiting, bream,and plenty of good quality flathead and good size fighting golden and giant trevally. Try for a few good muddies in the creeks.

Local dams and rivers

IF YOU are heading up to Monduran Dam remember there have been some quality barramundi caught recently.

The east coast, closed season does not apply to barramundi in impoundments, dams and lakes.

Try paddle tails, like ZMan SwimmerZ and Jackall Rythym Waves, which are working well. But the bass and golden perch are still on the bite in the dams.

Bass and golden perch at Boondooma Dam, with the best bite in the mornings around the timbered arms or in the deep water in the middle stretch.

Bjelke Dam has good numbers of schooling bass between the boat ramps.

Check out Southern Queensland Fishing and Matthew Motts Sports fishing Facebook pages for more dam and other comprehensive fish information. Borumba Dam has some quality bass and saratoga.

Try around the shallow edges of the dam as well as bass on shallow diving lures around the snaggy banks as well as in the shallow weed beds and around lilypads.

