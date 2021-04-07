Where the Mary River is expected to peak

After a weekend of rain, the Mary River has risen 3.25m in the last 24 hours. Picture taken Wednesday morning from Kidd Bridge.

A weekend deluge south of the region has caused a fresh in the Mary River and closed some tourist areas but it will not be enough to cause any major disruptions or minor flooding, experts say.

Bureau of Meteorology data shows the Mary River has risen 3.25m in the last 24 hours, with forecaster Matt Marshall saying it was recorded at 3.61m at both 11:11am and 11:54am Wednesday morning, showing the incline is starting to plateau.

“It’s not expected to reach minor flood levels,” he said.

Mr Marshall said the minor flood level for Mary River is 6m, so the river would need to rise an extra 2.39m to reach the mark.

“At the moment there's still a little bit flowing into it that's why it's got a rising tendency but its not rapidly rising,” he said.

“We don't have a flood warning out for the Mary River … it’s slowing down.”

“If it has a chance of getting to minor levels our hydrologist will forecast those (river level) numbers.”

As far as rainfall goes, Mr Marshall said Gympie won’t receive anything substantial for the next week.

“There might be few more millilitres today, if anything, and then its fully clearing out tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the River Trail walk from Kidd Bridge to The Sands has been closed due to the wet weather.

“We will have it reopened as soon as we can,” Gympie Regional Council said on their Facebook page.

