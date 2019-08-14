Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

379 JOBS: High-paid mining jobs on offer in this QLD city

Hayden Johnson
by
14th Aug 2019 2:39 PM | Updated: 2:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THERE are more high-paying mining jobs in Brisbane than any other part of the state.

The resource industry, synonymous with long flights to remote parts of the state, actually has hundreds of jobs on offer in the city and most of them come with a six-figure salary.

There are more than 379 jobs advertised on Seek in mining, resources and energy in Brisbane, with 73 per cent paying $100,000 or more, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said.

"Brisbane is the biggest mining town in Queensland, with the industry supporting 142,447 full-time jobs, spending $1.4 billion on wages and investing $11.3 billion with businesses and community organisations," he said.

"The latest ABS data reaffirmed the sector's role as a key Queensland employer creating a new job every 90 minutes."

Jobs available in Brisbane include health operations manager with Shell, Remote Operations Centre controller with BHP or business development manager with Risen Energy.

Early career workers also don't have to search beyond the city centre for work, with Redpath Mining offering graduate health and safety roles.

The resources sector employs more than 315,000 people across the state through direct jobs and supporting industries.

The resources industry will pay more than $5.2 billion in royalty taxes to the State Government this year and contribute 80 per cent of Australia's exports.

Mr Macfarlane said clear government policy was key to growing the sector in the state.

"We want to keep employing more people and not just in Brisbane, right across Queensland," he said.

"To do that, it's essential that we have clear and transparent rules and regulations."

More Stories

editors picks employment mining mining jobs regional jobs

Top Stories

    Traffic delays tomorrow with Bruce Highway closed in Gympie

    premium_icon Traffic delays tomorrow with Bruce Highway closed in Gympie

    News Structural engineers need to further inspect the Normanby overpass after it was struck last year

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Three people injured in two late night Gympie region crashes

    premium_icon Three people injured in two late night Gympie region crashes

    News The first was a single vehicle rollover at Victory Heights.

    Sunshine Coast rugby union grand finals to be live streamed

    Sunshine Coast rugby union grand finals to be live streamed

    Sport See how you can watch all the action live