Where the grazing year is headed

NEW YEAR: James Cochrane from Dan Sullivan Livestock and Rural Services takes a bid at Gympie Saleyards, in a spirited start to the industry's New Year. Arthur Gorrie

GYMPIE'S big multi-million-dollar cattle industry got the New Year started with all the positive signs yesterday, when about 200 calves went under the auctioneer's hammer.

Stock agent Dan Sullivan said he was happy with the roll-up of buyers and the prices achieved.

But he said the real test will be Monday's liveweight, meatworks and store cattle sale at the same venue.

"I think we're now looking at 1500 to 1600 head of cattle and that will be the real indication of the market.

"But I'm happy with today,” he said of the calf sale which started the year at the Gympie Regional Council's Banks Pocket saleyards.

"The market was certainly a bit firmer than it was before Christmas.

"It didn't break any records, but I think it was obviously a little bit stronger.

"We had probably a couple of hundred calves.

But Monday would be the barometer, he said.

"We've got a great line-up.

"We've got some good lines of feeder steers and meatworks cattle and some good weaners.

"That's when we'll see how the year is headed,” he said.

Buyers, sellers and onlookers crowded the bidding and observation areas at yesterday's sale, many paying close attention to a quality line-up of young cattle.

Mr Sullivan said he was pleased with the interest he noticed on the day.