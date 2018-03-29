Menu
Grab a bargain at one of Gympie's garage sales this weekend.
Grab a bargain at one of Gympie's garage sales this weekend.
Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

Shelley Strachan
by
29th Mar 2018 2:12 PM

37 Musgrave Street, Gympie. Saturday only from 7am. Furniture, kids bikes, music instruments and more. All must go.

 

76 Goomong Road, Mary Valley. Four Day Sale Easter Long Weekend. Must clear the place out. All kinds of stuff, Fridge, mowers, fans, pickets, tools, TV, gas stove. List is endless

 

904 Neerdie Road, Glenwood. Saturday 31 & Sun 1 from 8.30am. Furniture, household goods, tools, camping gear, plants, books & BBQs + more

 

38 Wattle Lane, North Deep Creek. Four Day Sale Easter Long Weekend. Massive moving sale. Vintage, antiques, shabby chic, clothes, furniture, books, fishing, tools, h/h items

 

69 Inglewood Road, Gympie. Saturday only 7am to 2pm. Furniture, freezer, h/hold goods, wardrobes, bric a brac, tables, lounge and much more

