Where the full moon is bringing fish to the Gympie region

GOTCHA - This colourful mahi mahi was the standout from a recent five hour Cougar One charter to North Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Rivers and Creeks

WITH the full moon last weekend there was plenty of action to be had in the rivers and creeks. With the big tidal movements there is plenty of bait making its way in and out of the Susan and Mary Rivers.

GOTCHA - Cobia from a Trekka 2 charter to Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The threadfin have been happy to sit behind snags and feed on smaller baitfish caught in the eddies and tidal flows.

Live bait has been the key to a big threadfin so cast upstream with little or no weight and work back with the tide.

Dead baits have also worked well including small pilchards and hardy heads.

For the lure angler’s soft vibes like the Jackall Transams have been very popular.

GOTCHA - Peter Gartshore won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the thumper 23.5kg wahoo he boated on Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Mangrove jack numbers have to be the best we have seen over the last couple of years, best results have come from the anglers that put the effort in at night.

Jack will tend to come out onto the flats to feed as well as hanging around structure and rock shelves. Live baits have been the most productive with herring and poddy mullet getting slammed.

The great thing about using live bait is they tend to send a message up the line just before they get hit allowing the angler to be prepared.

Tin Can Bay has again been great for some quality flathead. Plastics anglers have been reporting some great catches around Snapper Creek and Crab Creek.

Brighter colours with plenty of tail seem to be the way to go with the Power Bait Nemesis perfect for the job.

GOTCHA - Caidi Fitzgerald from Dubbo caught and released this 52cm blubberlip bream near the mouth of Lake Cooroibah while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Just a slow roll along the bottom seems to be the best retrieve.

With some great weather for the later part of last week, plenty of anglers took to their craft and headed out in search of a feed.

Unfortunately, the breezes did pick up on Sunday upsetting a lot of plans for anglers.

GOTCHA - Layla Innes with her personal best 52cm mangrove jack. Caught on a live mullet in the lower Noosa estuary. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Starting up in Hervey Bay there have been plenty of pelagics on offer with lots of spotted and some Spanish mackerel on offer.

Tuna have also been in great numbers with some honking long tails to be had.

Trolled lures, casting at bait schools and even slow trolled skirted baits have all claimed some great fish.

Offshore

THE reefs off Double Island had plenty to offer last week and with little to no fishing pressure over the last few month there was plenty for anglers to target.

From the bottom, snapper, sweetlips, jew, red emperor, scarlet sea perch, tusk fish, and gold spot cod were all landed.

GOTCHA - The McGregor clan, Emily, Dave and James launched their fishing kayaks from Teewah Beach and got into the Spanish mackerel big time. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

There was still plenty of run but angler were able to get to the bottom.

On the pelagics side of things, wahoo and mahi mahi accompanied plenty of mackerel onto the decks.

Noosa’s Bar was not a problem last Saturday with the high tide and plenty of smaller craft headed out to take advantage of the conditions.

Sunshine was a hotspot with lots of quality Spanish mackerel landed. Cobia were also among the catch with most anglers having a floating bait out the back.

Off the bottom the trout were also on the chew with some good sized fish landed.

As reported last week the sharks have been a pain taking more than their fair share.

GOTCHA - These quality scarlet sea perch were boated on a recent Cougar One charter to Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Beaches

THE beaches on Noosa North Shore were busy with plenty of 4X4 heading up towards Double Island. Fishing the close gutters has been good for some quality whiting with the better fish coming from the deeper gutter on the run out tide. On the bigger high tide the dart have been in numbers with the bigger fish coming from the back of the gutters and right at the top of the tide.

Inskip Point has been fishing well with plenty of trevally rounding up baitfish near the sink hole. Try casting fast moving slugs like the Halco Twisty and retrieving at speed.

Inskip Point has been fishing well with plenty of trevally rounding up baitfish near the sink hole. Try casting fast moving slugs like the Halco Twisty and retrieving at speed.