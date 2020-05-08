Where the fish are biting this weekend in the Gympie region

Six year old Monty Morgan-Giles caught his first ever mackerel while fishing Hall's Reef with the family. Photo: fishingnoosa.com.au

WRITTEN BY: Bill Watson from Davo’s Bait and Tackleworld

WITH a chilly start to the month brought on by some cooler south westerlies it was a little difficult to get your nose out from under the doona and make an early start.

If you wanted to fish offshore your only chance was to get out early and fish the closer reefs before the breezes really set in.

The pick of the days was Sunday but with the swell up you had to pick you way through the bars to get outside.

Most anglers stuck to the protected waters of Hervey Bay, the Straights and the protected reefs off Noosa.

Anglers that headed to Hervey bay were rewarded with plenty of tuna on the chew.

It still seems they are feeding on larger baits so the bigger slugs and stick baits have been working well.

Try the Arma 40g in slugs and the Fish Inc flankers in the 85mm size for a stick bait.

Out of Noosa Jew Shoal was your best bet or maybe seek around the corner to Sunshine if the conditions let you.

Seb Riggall caught and released this 57cm pennant fish in the lower Noosa estuary. It went for a live fish bait.

A great mix of species has come from Sunshine over the last couple of weeks including snapper, jew, sweetlip, parrot, cobia and pearl perch.

Off the top we have seen plenty of tuna along with some great mackerel and the odd wahoo.

As waters start to cool and we move into winter the pelagics will contract to the north but we will see that influx of quality snapper onto out reefs.

We will see some of the bigger fish come from the Hards, Barwon Banks and the Reef off Double Island from around that 50 to 70m mark.

Now is the time to make sure you are ready for the season with plenty of plastics, jig heads, snapper rigs and micro jigs.

Mitch and Tom Peterson caught this cobia while fishing with their dad at Sunshine Reef. It went for a live yakka

Some options to have in the tackle box are the Zman Coco ice in plastics, the Headlock jig heads from TT, some great snapper rigs which Wilson put out and the Colt Sniper Jig in the Wonderfalls range with the pink the most popular colour.

On the beaches the word from down south is that the tailor are starting to show up.

We do see the rouge fish through the summer mostly in the rivers but we are moving towards those big schools of winter fishing.

Hopefully this year we will see them make their way up the coast rather than running out to sea before making their way into the waters off Fraser to spawn.

The mullet run has also started and with this we see those predatory fish feeding on the mullet.

Poppy Wright's never say die attitude, quality queenfish and toothy smile won her the $100.00 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Australia Fish of the Week prize.

Jew love mullet and the bigger ones will be hot on their tail Jew anglers seem to get most of their fish at night and around the new moon.

Jew are easily spooked and seem to be happy to hunt in those shallow gutters under the cover of darkness with very little light.

Big baits of mullet fillets along ganged hooks are perfect.

The best jew angler is the one that leaves the rod in the rod holder and waits for the fish to run.

If you strike too early you are likely to pull the hooks free as these fish have very large mouths.

Tin Can Bay was a hive of activity on the weekend as it was within reach of anglers from Gympie with the easing of the travel restrictions.

Plenty of anglers took to the water and fished for flathead, bream, whiting and trevally.

Plenty of flathead have been taken with the run out tide with working the banks the best approach.

Jack Dekort fished near and far, boating a thumper spotted mackerel at Sunshine Reef and a Spanish mackerel at Double Island Point, all in the same day.

There were some big lies in the shallows so there must be some big females out there.

The best approach has been prawns or small fish baits cast over the shallow banks and worked back with the outgoing tide.

Whiting on the other hand have been feeding well on the Rainbow side on the start of the run out tide.

Best baits have been beach worms, yabbies and pippies.

Bigger fish over 35cm have been reported.

Bream numbers are also improving and with the onset of winter this will only improve.

As spawning time approaches the bigger fish will make their way into the creeks and rivers in readiness to spawn.

If you are thinking of keeping these fish be aware that a 35cm plus fish is over 20 years old and is the breeding stock for the future.

For all the latest information log onto www.fishingnoosa.com.au.