Where the fish are biting this spring in the Gympie region

GOTCHA: Blake Murphy from Nambour picked up this 5.8kg snapper at Double Island Point. It went for a pilchard bait. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

WITH spring upon us and the days and nights starting to warm up, our fishing will become outstanding.

Rivers, beach, offshore and even fresh water all seem to produce at this time of the year.

Rivers and creeks

THE creeks and rivers around Tin Can are alive with activity with plenty of species to choose from.

In the bay the flathead catches have been outstanding with plenty of fish taken on that run out tide. Concentrate your efforts around those mud and sand banks with the water flowing off them.

Jackson Ross and his mates Jimbo and Dave fished Double Island Point for scarlet sea perch, cobia and snapper. They were all good quality fish but Jackson's standout scarlet won him the $100 Davo'sTackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize.

Fish will sit and feed on the food that is being washed off these banks. Prawn profile soft plastics have to be one of the all-time favourites and the River2sea Flick Prawn is an outstanding example that has great colours, perfect for flathead.

It is not too early for mangrove jacks and as the water warms and we see the odd storm coming through jack anglers will become very excited.

Even though we see fish taken through the cooler months, spring is prime time to start targeting them.

Live bait as always is the best producing with poddy mullet, live herring or live prawns all dynamite baits. For the lure anglers, fishing larger plastics with good paddle tails has been the go with the red colours producing the better fish. Try Zman Swimmerz in the calico candy or red shade.

Elsewhere in the system, the tailor and trevally have been in great form and there have been some quality fish taken. Try fast-moving slugs or surface lures in the mornings and remember to upsize that leader as those tailor teeth are sharp.

Whiting numbers are also good with plenty of fish taken around the sandy banks on the incoming tide.

Best baits have been beach worm's yabbies and peeled prawns.

Offshore

EARLY spring produces some great weather days and with this in mind many boats headed for the outer reefs.

The Barwon Banks, the Hards and the Reefs off Double Island Point have been very popular.

Anglers have been well rewarded with some quality snapper, pearlies, scarlet sea perch, amberjack, tuskies, cobia, jewfish and moses perch.

Out of Noosa, North Reef was another that anglers headed for and pearlies, moses, snapper and tuskies all came over the side.

Sunshine Reef has also been popular with those on smaller craft with some good snapper, trout and sweetlip all boated.

The pelagic season seems to have kicked off with plenty of reports of spotted and spanish mackerel on the inside of Fraser Island.

Plenty of bait fish have turned up over the last week and that will be the reason there are so many around.

Beaches

AT this time of the year it is all about the tailor and the things that love to eat them. Jew and mackerel love to feed on tailor and will quite often be taken right behind the breakers.

For those of us looking for a good feed of tailor, good pilchards, mullet strips or bonito strips have been great baits.

The schools are really starting to improve as we move into prime time for tailor.

Fishing fast-moving slugs like the popular Halco Twisty through these schools should also see you hook up.

Most of the close gutters are all holding whiting and dart so get the kids casting smaller baits of worms, pippies and prawns and you should see them hook up.

