Mayor Glen Hartwig says the council’s focus on basic services in the new year will pick up from where it left off before the holiday break.
News

Where the council’s focus will be in 2021

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
7th Jan 2021 12:02 AM
The new year will look a lot like the old year for Gympie Regional Council, with a renewed push providing solid basic services on the menu for Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig.

Water and sewage will be a key focus of the council’s this year; combined with ongoing efforts to improve the region’s road network and the council will be picking up right where it left off.

“Progress has been made with roads, but there is much more to do,” Mr Hartwig said.

“We will also be taking a close look at our water and sewage network.

“Early indications are that there is much overdue work to be done, particularly with our cast iron water mains.”

The fallout from last year’s pandemic and the economic decisions made in response across the country would continue to be a very large, ever-present landmine, though.

“The reality is COVID-19 and its effects on public health and the economy are ongoing,” Mr Hartwig said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“The region, is and will continue to feel the brunt of it.

“Council has a responsibility to make sure we are doing all in our power to keep our community safe but also supporting our local economy.

The Gympie Bypass, which is under construction, will usher in a new era for the region once finished Mr Hartwig says.
“While the year posed it’s fair share of challenges organisationally, there were some watershed moments which will no doubt dictate the direction we head in 2021.

“This year will also see the continuation of some large scale infrastructure projects.

“The federally funded Cooroy to Curra bypass will usher in a new era for Gympie.

Mr Hartwig said new council was starting to “find its groove” in the wake of several “ extremely difficult decisions made on the back of robust conversation’.

“I am confident 2021 will bring more of the same,” he said.

“While I don’t wish to speak for any one Councillor, I can say that as a group, your council is working hard to make sure your rate payer dollar is responsibly spent.”

Gympie Times

