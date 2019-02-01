Where the big spanish mackerel will bite this weekend

GOTCHA: Yak angler Dave McGregor tempted this spanish mackerel with a trolled pilchard while paddling his kayak off Teewah on the Noosa North Shore.

Offshore

WHAT a weekend for Australia Day.

With warm temperatures and lighter winds earlier in the day the boat ramps were packed as anglers made their way out.

Again, like last week, there was plenty of pelagic activity with plenty of bait schools as soon as you crossed the bars out of Tin Can Bay.

Gotcha - Tony Jackson boated this quality Spanish mackerel while on a five hour Trekka 2 charter to North Reef. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The outer side of Fraser Island was alive with pelagics, mack tuna were beating up bait schools so flicking slugs around the edges of the schools got some great results.

Slow trolling was also worthwhile with anglers using large pillies, slimy mackerel and gar on Davo's Spanish special rigs or using Chin Guards.

The reefs off Double Island were also firing with some great fish reported. Not only was there plenty of pelagic activity but the bottom was also fishing extremely well - red emperor, pearl perch, snapper, moses perch, gold band snapper and amberjack, just to name a few, were all boated.

Gotcha - Cody Van Rensburg won the $100 Davo's/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with this 47cm mangrove jack which he caught and released in the lower Noosa estuary. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Most anglers were fishing the good old paternoster rig loaded with both squid and pilchards, but the best results came from live yakkas or slimys.

Out of Noosa, North Reef was also reporting above average catches with plenty of quality reef and pelagics reported.

Some interesting info is that a lot of the kayak anglers are finding mackerel in very close with plenty of kayaks finding the bigger mackerel just behind the breakers.

With the long weekend, there were plenty of anglers fishing the creeks around Tin Can Bay.

Gotcha - Jackson Ross fished Double Island Point for a great catch of pearl perch, gold band snapper, amberjack, gold spot cod and this thumper scarlet sea perch. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Anglers who fished Teebar Creek reported some nice whiting, with the better fish coming off the back of the high tide in the afternoon.

Yabbies, worms, and soldier crabs were all prime baits. Kauri Creek anglers reported good jacks around the 40-50cm size, flathead and some quality GTs. Live bait, as usual, was the better option.

Alligator Creek was good for whiting on the flats and trevally chasing smaller bait fish. Casting plastic and retrieving at speed seemed to work well along with small slugs and poppers.

The flats across from Bullock Point also had some nice flathead on the chew.

Slow retrieved soft plastic or small pilchards on ganged hooks have been the go with the run-out tide seeming to be the most productive.

Crab numbers are good with plenty of jennies in the pots. Bucks are a little scarce at the moment but are nice and full when you get them.

Beaches

IT WAS pretty much mayhem on the Noosa North Shore over the weekend, with so many four wheel drives on the beaches you were taking your life in your hands just making your way to the water's edge.

Fishing the afternoon run-out was good for whiting and dart, while the anglers who fished the early morning high picked up some nice tailor and smaller jew.

The rock hoppers anglers have been reporting some good mackerel activity off Double Island, pilchards slimy mackerel and gar have all been taken. Most fish have been spotted mackerel with reports of spanish mackerel but none were landed.

