Where the 40cm whiting are biting in the Gympie region

GOTCHA - Josefine Treloar won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with her first ever offshore capture, a quality cobia on light gear from Hall's Reef in Laguna Bay.

Beaches

WITH some nice days over the past week the beach has been the place to be. Anglers have been getting some cracker whiting off the beaches north of Teewah through the week, with fish touching the magic 40cm mark.

GOTCHA - A quality pearl perch from a recent Wild Thing 2 charter to Double Island Point.

These elbow slappers have been taken on freshly pulled worms and yabbies along with peeled prawns and even squid tentacles. Look for those gutters and fishing the start of the run-out tide seems to be the most productive time. Night anglers have also had a bit of luck on the beach with some bigger tailor feeding in the gutters on those late high tides.

GOTCHA - Matthew Graham boated a 15kg jewfish and Bruce Sharland caught a mahi mahi at North Reef.

Big baits are the way to go here and strip baits of mullet fillet run down a set of gangs makes a perfect bait. Fishing strip baits on ganged hook is always a good idea as the helps prevent bite offs.

RIVERS AND CREEKS

TIN Can Bay area has come up with the goods over the past week with some nice fish reported.

Bullock Point boat ramp has been fishing well with some nice jacks coming from around the old jetty structure at night, you can cast to this area from the point but your best bet is to fish from a boat giving them less chance to bust you off around the old pylons.

GOTCHA - Sammy and his brother Harrison with a couple of nice flathead from a recent Noosa River Fishing Safari.

Live baits have been getting smashed around the top of the tide as well as cut baits of mullet and bonito. Carlo Point is also another spot that has seen plenty of jack action at night just make sure you have plenty of insect repellent as the sand flies can get pretty thick. You may also see the odd barramundi in these areas but remember it is closed season for these fish until February 1.

GOTCHA - Ethan Chilby caught this tarpon and mangrove jack during a night fish in the Noosa River.

Crab numbers have dwindled a bit over the last month which is pretty normal for this time of the year, for the diehards remember deeper holes near the mangroves is your best bet.

There have been some nice whiting catches just on the flats inside Inskip Point. This is a great area to try surface fishing for whiting with the fish moving into the area to feed on the tide. Try surface lures like the Bassday Sugapens in the 58 and 70mm sizes and remember to use mono leader as the fluorocarbon can sink and upset the lure.

Up in the lower reaches of the Mary and the Susan there has been some good reports of jew and threadfin salmon. Live baits have been the way to go so make sure you have the cast net handy so you can collect some nice big herring or poddy mullet baits.

In the straights and up in Hervey Bay tuna and mackerel have again been on the chew. Most reports are coming from up around Platypus Bay.

OFFSHORE

LAST weekend things have been a bit sloppy with those annoying 15 knot winds and a bit of swell, with this the bigger boat have been the only ones heading out. Most reports have come from the charters with some reports coming from the Double Island area. Some good pearl perch, jew, cobia, snapper and cod were boated.

The run has been pretty full on but that should drop as we move into the neep tides.

North Reef has also been fished well out of Noosa with a report of sailfish and mahi mahi coming from the area.

The run has been pretty full on but that should drop as we move into the neep tides.

North Reef has also been fished well out of Noosa with a report of sailfish and mahi mahi coming from the area.