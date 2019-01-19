Where six storey buildings could be built in Gympie

HOW high can Gympie's skyline get?

A proposal for the old Rainbow Shores golf course that conflicts with the Planning Scheme has sparked fears of over-development in the Gympie region.

The scheme states the area in question is intended to be used for "multiple units with a six-storey limit”.

The proposal at Wyvern Rd is for 38 residential lots.

Catching wind of the conflict, a Rainbow Beach Cooloola Coast Community News editorial said it was a "shock that council would prefer an apartment tower to family homes”.

"Are our beautiful towns destined to be another Mooloolaba or Broadbeach?”

Under the current scheme the answer is "No”.

Rainbow Shores is a unique area in the scheme tagged Tourist Accommodation Zone.

The plan was agreed to in 1990-91 and includes a six-storey limit but that is only in one of the five precincts.

And the Shores is the only area bearing this zone.

The remaining four precincts have two or three-storey limits.

One zone in the scheme has a three-storey limit, but this is confined to the length of the Mary St CBD.

Other commercial and residential zones have two-storey limits.

Asked about the RBCCCN article and of the Wyvern Rd plan's conflict with the scheme, a council spokeswoman said no decisons had been made because the application was mid-process.

"The strategic intent of the planning scheme is to look at the long term (up to 30 years) growth of the region and the highest and best use of land to suit future needs,” she said.

"Rainbow Beach is a constrained land area, with potential for population growth including major tourism growth.

"It is vital for council to plan for future growth and development, rather than just responding to current trends.”

The future of the development proposed for Rainbow Shores has been made murky by the expiration of the development lease.

The land is back with the State Government and being sold on the open market.

Rainbow Shores has had a troubled history, including a trip through the Planning and Environment Court in 2013.