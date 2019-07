Where not to take your driving test

QUEENSLAND'S learner drivers are failing more than a third of their practical driving tests, with new figures revealing the state's toughest testing centres to get a licence.

The Sunday Mail can reveal the statewide failure rate of learner drivers since 2017 was more than 35 per cent, with over 300,000 practical driving tests conducted across Queensland.

Transport and Main Roads' Mareeba site had the worst failure rate in the state, with L-platers only given a passing mark in 45.3 per cent of tests to qualify for their provisional licence.

In Brisbane, TMR's Toowoong customer service centre had the toughest pass rate, at 51.6 per cent, while learners who went to the Cairns customer service centre had a pass rate of 54 per cent.

The St Lawrence Police Station, north of Rockhampton, had the highest pass rate, with all of the 136 learner drivers who were tested at the station given a licence.

The RACQ's head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said there would be a "number of reasons" behind the different results at each testing centre.

"It could be some localised road conditions or network that make it more challenging for the student," he said.

"It might be higher traffic.

"It might be that they get a difference in the number of young drivers that are well prepared as opposed to not yet ready."

Mr Spalding said the statewide failure rate also showed the testing regime "was doing its job", and stressed it was important that driving schools were properly preparing their students for the test.

"To be properly ready to drive, you need between six and 10 lessons with a professional instructor - and sometimes more," he said.

"If the parents of a young driver can afford it, it's money well spent."

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said pass and fail rates depended on "individual skill levels".

"Our examiners, whether officers from Transport and Main Roads or the Queensland Police Service, ensure all tests are conducted in line with current policies and procedures," she said.

Go to couriermail.com.au for the full list of pass rates at driving testing centres.

Additional reporting Thomas Morgan

DRIVING CENTRE PASS RATE

St Lawrence Police Station: 136 passes - 100 per cent pass rate

Weipa Police Station: 136 passes, 3 failures - 97.8 per cent pass rate

Thursday Island Police Station: 92 passes, 5 failures - 94.8 per cent pass rate

Marian Police Station: 416 passes, 25 failures - 94.3 per cent pass rate

Home Hill Police Station: 155 passes, 11 failures - 93.3 per cent pass rate

Clermont Police Station: 182 passes, 16 failures - 91.9 per cent pass rate

Tara Police Station: 117 passes, 14 failures - 89.3 per cent pass rate

Pittsworth QGAP: 162 passes, 21 failures - 88.5 per cent pass rate

Maleny Police Station: 176 passes, 27 failures - 86.7 per pass rate

Crows Nest Police Station: 201 passes, 31 failures - 86.6 per cent pass rate

Chinchilla QGAP: 403 passes, 62 failures - 86 per cent pass rate

Miles QGAP: 168 passes, 28 failures - 85.7 per cent pass rate

Pittsworth Police Station: 156 passes, 26 failures - 85.7 per cent pass rate

Childers QGAP: 313 passes, 64 failures - 83 per cent pass rate

Mundubbera Police Station: 128 passes, 27 failures - 82.6 per cent pass rate

Yeppoon QGAP: 1,252 passes, 264 failures - 82.5 per cent pass rate

Gayndah Police Station: 74 passes, 16 failures - 82.2 per cent pass rate

Gin Gin Police Station: 183 passes, 40 failures - 82.1 per cent pass rate

Roma CSC: 448 passes, 98 failures - 82.1 per cent pass rate

Bentley Park IDLU (IDLP): 723 passes, 159 failures - 82 per cent pass rate

Nanango Police Station: 84 passes, 19 failures - 81.6 per cent pass rate

Oakey QGAP: 574 passes, 131 failures - 81.4 per cent pass rate

Boonah QGAP: 290 passes, 76 failures - 79.2 per cent pass rate

Toowoomba Harristown CSC: 6,687 passes, 1,827 failures - 78.5 per cent pass rate

Laidley Police Station: 471 passes, 130 failures - 78.4 per cent pass rate

Ingham QGAP: 386 passes, 113 failures - 77.4 per cent pass rate

Cannonvale QGAP: 487 passes, 147 failures - 76.8 per cent pass rate

Biloela QGAP: 502 passes, 156 failures - 76.2 per cent pass rate

Maryborough CSC: 1632 passes, 515 failures - 76 per cent pass rate

Caloundra CSC: 3,071 passes, 966 failures - 76 per cent pass rate

Ayr QGAP: 418 passes, 136 failures - 75.5 per cent pass rate

Beaudesert QGAP: 2,780 passes, 927 failures - 75 per cent pass rate

Rockhampton CSC: 3624 passes, 1255 failures - 74.3 per cent pass rate

Caboolture CSC: 5,728 passes, 2,433 failures - 74.2 per cent pass rate

Blackwater CSC: 295 passes, 103 failures - 74.1 per cent pass rate

Bundaberg CSC: 3,266 passes, 1,141 failures - 74.1 per cent pass rate

Hervey Bay CSC: 2166 passes, 759 failures - 74.1 per cent pass rate

Moura QGAP: 98 passes, 35 failures - 73.7 per cent pass rate

Proserpine CSC: 484 passes, 178 failures - 73.1 per cent pass rate

Gympie CSC: 1879 passes, 714 failures - 72.5 per cent pass rate

Maroochydore CSC: 5944 passes, 2328 failures - 71.9 per cent pass rate

Charleville CSC: 166 passes, 65 failures - 71.8 per cent pass rate

Mossman QGAP: 244 passes, 97 failures - 71.6 per cent pass rate

Sarina QGAP: 73 passes, 31 failures - 70.2 per cent pass rate

Charters Towers CSC: 380 passes, 166 failures - 69.5 per cent pass rate

Moranbah QGAP: 270 passes, 119 failures - 69.4 per cent pass rate

Sarina Police Station: 77 passes, 35 failures - 68.8 per cent pass rate

Bowen CSC: 487 passes, 222 failures - 68.7 per cent pass rate

Dalby: 843 passes, 396 failures - 68 per cent pass rate

Gladstone CSC: 2487 passes, 1127 failures - 68 per cent pass rate

Helensvale CSC: 8095 passes, 3894 failures - 67.5 per cent pass rate

Barcaldine CSC: 70 passes, 34 failures - 67.3 per cent pass rate

Cleveland CSC: 7670 passes, 3706 failures - 67 per cent pass rate

Longreach CSC: 103 passes, 51 failures - 66.9 per cent pass rate

Wynnum CSC: 7,225 passes, 3,591 failures - 66.8 per cent pass rate

Currumbin Waters CSC: 2265 passes, 1143 failures - 66.5 per cent pass rate

Tully Police Station: 41 passes, 21 failures - 66.1 per cent pass rate

Gatton Clerk of Court: 1072 passes, 564 failures - 65.5 pass rate

Beenleigh CSC: 6,327 passes, 3,350 failures - 65.3 per cent pass rate

Mackay CSC: 3909 passes, 2072 failures - 65.4 per cent pass rate

Warwick CSC: 1,159 passes, 627 failures - 64.9 per cent pass rate

Ipswich CSC: 8964 passes, 4896 failures - 64.7 per cent pass rate

Nambour CSC: 2065 passes, 1128 failures - 64.7 per cent pass rate

Goondiwindi CSC: 316 passes, 183 failures - 63.3 per cent pass rate

Emerald CSC: 781 passes, 446 failures - 63 per cent pass rate

Bentley Park CSC: 1,183 passes, 693 failures - 63 per cent pass rate

Tewantin CSC: 2,442 passes, 1,458 failures - 62.6 per cent pass rate

Sherwood CSC: 6,567 passes, 4,002 failures - 62.1 per cent pass rate

Mount Isa CSC: 729 passes, 451 failures - 61.8 per cent pass rate

Greenslopes CSC: 11465 passes, 7115 failures - 61.7 per cent pass rate

Southport CSC: 5,693 passes, 3,602 failures - 61.2 per cent pass rate

Burleigh Waters CSC: 6,217 passes, 4001 failures - 60.5 per cent pass rate

Murgon Police Station: 61 passes, 40 failures - 60.4 per cent pass rate

Redcliffe CSC: 5269 passes, 3450 failures - 60.4 per cent pass rate

Tully QGAP: 286 passes, 197 failures - 59.2 per cent pass rate

Carseldine CSC: 13,306 passes, 9,357 failures - 58.7 per cent pass rate

Nanango QGAP: 81 passes, 57 failures - 58.7 per cent pass rate

Mossman Police Station: 188 passes, 136 failures - 58 per cent pass rate

Logan City CSC: 15422 passes, 11486 failures - 57.3 per cent pass rate

Stanthorpe QGAP: 482 passes, 357 failures - 57.4 per cent pass rate

Cloncurry CSC: 148 passes, 108 failures - 57 per cent pass rate

Townsville Garbutt CSC: 2,996 passes, 2,227 failures - 56.8 per cent pass rate

Cannon Park CSC: 3,915 passes, 3,013 failures - 56.5 per cent pass rate

Murgon QGAP: 106 passes, 88 failures - 54.6 per cent pass rate

Cairns CSC: 4,322 passes, 3,679 failures - 54 per cent pass rate

Ravenshoe QGAP: 157 passes, 137 failures - 53.4 per cent pass rate

Atherton CSC: 809 passes, 735 failures - 52 per cent pass rate

Toowong CSC: 3,836 passes, 3,175 failures - 51.6 per cent

Kingaroy CSC: 1018 passes, 967 failures - 51.3 per cent pass rate

Innisfail CSC: 1001 passes, 1023 failures - 49.5 per cent pass rate

Mareeba CSC: 741 passes, 893 failures - 45.3 per cent pass rate

* data above is between 02-01-2017 and 10-07-2019, and includes all centres that have conducted at least 50 tests over that period, and at least one year with 50 tests.