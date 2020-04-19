Where locked down Gympie is spending its money

One Gympie industry is going gangbusters at the moment, despite, or perhaps because of, the lockdowns.

One Gympie industry is going gangbusters at the moment, despite, or perhaps because of, the lockdowns.

WHILE many Gympie businesses are experiencing some of their worst financial periods ever, office furniture and electrical appliance retailers are celebrating a boom.

Office chairs are the big sellers according to furniture franchisee at Harvey Norman Gympie, Michael Hines.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Gympie's link to Lego Australia revealed

Rainbow turtle hatchlings go from cliff jumping to surfing

COVID crisis won't stop this new Gympie cafe from opening

“We’ve seen a little bit of a jump in chairs. I guess a lot of people are using their dining room table for work and they want to be more comfortable,” he said.

In the electrical department, Jordan Currie said they were having trouble keeping up with demand on keyboards, monitors, computers and laptops. He also said chest freezers, and fridges are in particularly high demand.

Linda Tunstall of Davies Furniture Court

“Freezers are completely out of stock until June,” he said.

People were also grabbing carpet and steam cleaners and, of all things, hair clippers.

“The hair clippers are just flying off the shelves.”

At Davies Furniture Court Linda and Mark Tunstall have seen a marked upturn in office furniture.

“We have seen an increase in demand for our office furniture due to people relocating their work to their home offices and parents home schooling their children,” Mrs Tunstall said.

She said she thought government stimulus packages were part of the reason for the upturn.

Linda Tunstall of Davies Furniture Court

Glen Shepherd from Shepherd’s Betta Home Living said all sorts of appliances were flying off the shelves in their electrical department, with shipments of fridges and freezers selling out almost as soon as they arrive.

“I think people are upgrading now because I don’t think anyone wants to be stuck at home with a faulty appliance if it breaks down,” he said.