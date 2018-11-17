Where is the data on who is riding the Rattler?

Rattler First Run - Saturday October 6, 2018. Gympie mayor Mick Curran with Chairman of the Rattler Ian McNichol.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

(RECENTLY) I attended a great tourism planning afternoon for The Mary Valley.

So many great ideas were discussed but none included the Mary Valley Rattler.

It is no one's fault but The Rattler only just gets into the Mary Valley these days and the townships of Kandanga, Imbil and Brooloo are currently disconnected from The Rattler.

'The Elephant not in the room' yesterday was The Rattler.

Any successful project always starts with quality data.

I wanted to ask:

1) What are the current numbers on The Rattler based on days of the week and what was the percentage that started their experience at Gympie or Amamoor?

2) How does this match up with the MV Rattler business plan and budget?

3) What are these initial visitors saying about the experience and do they want more?

4) Where are these visitors coming from?

Without good data and a genuine collaborative approach, how can Mary Valley B&Bs, food outlets and other potential partners make their good business decision?

As GRC ratepayers I believe we should all want transparency around this basic data.

We are shareholders/stakeholders as our council has made a substantial investment in The Rattler on our behalf.

Surely we all want Rattler 2.0 to work!

The Mary Valley townships and businesses south of Amamoor want to engage to create a win win situation but don't know how.

No data - no direction.

A lack of engagement and transparency is a lack of governance - pure and simple.

The GRC residents and ratepayers absolutely and legally deserve better.

Lift your game Rattler management.

Don Parry,

Kandanga