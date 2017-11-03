Where is the cheapest place to fill up in Gympie today?

IF YOU are heading out of town this weekend, and need to the fill the car up, we have you covered.

Below is a comparative list of fuel prices from around Gympie.

BP Gympie West: Diesel- 136.9, Unleaded- 136.9.

Monkland Store: Diesel- 128.9, Unleaded- 129.9.

Gold Nugget: Diesel- 125.9, Unleaded- 127.9.

BP Monkland: Diesel- 127.9, Unleaded- 129.9.

Liberty Monkland: E10- 121.9, 91- 123.9, Diesel- 122.9.

Shell Bruce Highway (opposite Hungry Jacks): Diesel, 135.9, Unleaded 138.4.

Caltex Bruce Highway (Opposite Hungry Jacks): Diesel- 126.8, Unleaded 127.9.

Caltex Southside: Diesel and Unleaded- 129.9.

Caltex (opposite Red Rooster): Discount E10 Unleaded- 121.9, Unleaded 127. 9.