Where is the cheapest place to fill up in Gympie today?

Cheap Fuel at Rainbow Fuel, Caloundra.Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam
IF YOU are heading out of town this weekend, and need to the fill the car up, we have you covered.

Below is a comparative list of fuel prices from around Gympie.

BP Gympie West: Diesel- 136.9, Unleaded- 136.9.

Monkland Store: Diesel- 128.9, Unleaded- 129.9.

Gold Nugget: Diesel- 125.9, Unleaded- 127.9.

BP Monkland: Diesel- 127.9, Unleaded- 129.9.

Liberty Monkland: E10- 121.9, 91- 123.9, Diesel- 122.9.

Shell Bruce Highway (opposite Hungry Jacks): Diesel, 135.9, Unleaded 138.4.

Caltex Bruce Highway (Opposite Hungry Jacks): Diesel- 126.8, Unleaded 127.9.

Caltex Southside: Diesel and Unleaded- 129.9.

Caltex (opposite Red Rooster): Discount E10 Unleaded- 121.9, Unleaded 127. 9.

