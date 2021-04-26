Runner up in the Gympie Ladies Golf on Saturday was Lorraine Elliott with 37 points.

Where have all the ladies gone?

Wednesday was a small field of ladies - only seven in fact.

Four ladies were flying the Gympie flag in Kingaroy. Not everyone had a good time, but the most consistent player for Gympie was Annette Slater with 2 rounds of 78 nett.

Two of our ladies had grandma duties, one is traveling and another had a family luncheon. The winner for the day was Jean Peters with 34 points, runners up Maureen Carroll 30 on a count back to Lorraine Elliott and Sandra Yarrow 29 points. Ann Rigbye is going to enjoy her coffee at “ Eat at Candy‘s.”

Saturday was a slightly larger field with 10 players. Winner on the day was Caitlyn Wheatley with a great score of 39 points. Runner up was Lorraine Elliott with 37 points, ball run down went to Del Groundwater 36 points, Jean Peters 33 points and Yoey Coogan 31 points.

Dell Groundwater had a birdie on the 16th.

Well done ladies.



A lot of away games coming up so check on the Away Book. Dorothy will be back next week.