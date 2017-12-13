Where Gympie region's best Christmas carols will be

T'IS the season for tinsel and carolling, and here is where communities throughout the Gympie region will be getting together to sing carols as we countdown to Christmas.
THURSDAY
Gympie National Seniors
When:11.30am
Where: Gympie RSL, Orchid Room
Cost: $25
Contact: Col Wessling on 5482 1672
Local volunteer singing group, the Gympie Songbirds, will be performing for the National Seniors lunch and you can bet they'll have the crowd joining in. This event will be held in the Orchid Room of the Gympie RSL and everyone is welcome. A delicious Christmas dinner will be laid on and there will be punch on the tables.
Pomona Night of Lights
When: 6pm
Where: Stan Topper Park, Pomona
Cost: Free entry
Carols are just one of the attractions at the Pomona Night of Lights. Make sure you get along to see the all new special effects, and the laser show will be one of the highlights of the evening.
FRIDAY
Glenwood carols
When: From 4pm
Where: 13 Pepper Rd, Glenwood
Cost: Free entry
Contact: Kerrie on 0409 058 305
Head along to the Glenwood Christmas Carols from 4pm with market stalls, free jumping castle and kids activities, free sausage sizzle and free market stalls. Santa will arrive around 6pm with gifts for the kids and the canteen will be open from 4pm with hamburgers, chips and drinks at family-friendly prices. The carols will start at 7pm.
SATURDAY, December 16
Christmas in the Park
When: From 4pm
Where: Nelson Reserve
Don't miss this community Christmas event with rides and great live entertainment from 4pm. Santa arrives at 5pm and the Christmas carols while be on from 7pm and followed by fireworks. Get unlimited rides for $5. Plus there'll be food vans, prize draws and, of course, candles.
WEDNESDAY, December 20
Mary Christmas
When: From 4pm
Where: Mary St and City Centre Stage
It's on again and there will be plenty of opportunities to join in on the carol singing with the Combined Churches Band and the Voices of Testimony Band among the performers. Plus, the Gympie Theatre Association will be roving the length of the street singing carols and spreading Christmas cheer where-ever they go.
SUNDAY, December 24
Imbil Community Carols
When: 9am
Where: Imbil Uniting Church Hall
The Imbil community are invited to the Uniting Church to hear and participate in their annual Christmas carols on this holiest of nights on the Christian calendar.