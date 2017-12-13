Where Gympie region's best Christmas carols will be

T'IS the season for tinsel and carolling, and here is where communities throughout the Gympie region will be getting together to sing carols as we countdown to Christmas.

THURSDAY

Gympie National Seniors

When: 11.30am

Where: Gympie RSL, Orchid Room

Cost: $25

Contact: Col Wessling on 5482 1672

Local volunteer singing group, the Gympie Songbirds, will be performing for the National Seniors lunch and you can bet they'll have the crowd joining in. This event will be held in the Orchid Room of the Gympie RSL and everyone is welcome. A delicious Christmas dinner will be laid on and there will be punch on the tables.

Pomona Night of Lights

When: 6pm

Where: Stan Topper Park, Pomona

Cost: Free entry

Carols are just one of the attractions at the Pomona Night of Lights. Make sure you get along to see the all new special effects, and the laser show will be one of the highlights of the evening.

FRIDAY

Glenwood carols

When: From 4pm

Where: 13 Pepper Rd, Glenwood

Cost: Free entry

Contact: Kerrie on 0409 058 305

Head along to the Glenwood Christmas Carols from 4pm with market stalls, free jumping castle and kids activities, free sausage sizzle and free market stalls. Santa will arrive around 6pm with gifts for the kids and the canteen will be open from 4pm with hamburgers, chips and drinks at family-friendly prices. The carols will start at 7pm.

SATURDAY, December 16

Christmas in the Park

When: From 4pm

Where: Nelson Reserve

Don't miss this community Christmas event with rides and great live entertainment from 4pm. Santa arrives at 5pm and the Christmas carols while be on from 7pm and followed by fireworks. Get unlimited rides for $5. Plus there'll be food vans, prize draws and, of course, candles.

WEDNESDAY, December 20

Mary Christmas

When: From 4pm

Where: Mary St and City Centre Stage

It's on again and there will be plenty of opportunities to join in on the carol singing with the Combined Churches Band and the Voices of Testimony Band among the performers. Plus, the Gympie Theatre Association will be roving the length of the street singing carols and spreading Christmas cheer where-ever they go.

SUNDAY, December 24

Imbil Community Carols

When: 9am

Where: Imbil Uniting Church Hall

The Imbil community are invited to the Uniting Church to hear and participate in their annual Christmas carols on this holiest of nights on the Christian calendar.