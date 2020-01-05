Where did all the Rattler ticket money go?

Letter to the Editor

IN A Gympie Times story on January 1, 2020 re the Rattler, Leslie Hanson asked why it was “in the red when it is run by volunteers. Where does all the ticket money go?”

The answer is the Rattler is run by 54 paid staff and volunteers. Ticket income was $932,510 but staff costs were $1,453,759.

The Rattler tends to make a big fuss about its volunteers but minimises the paid staff.

The annual report does not provide much detail on the paid staff.

Significant proportions of the community do not know there are 54 staff, made up of 15 full-time staff, 16 part-time and 23 casuals.

The Australian Charities and Not for Profits Commission website enables access to the Rattler Railway Company’s Annual Information Statement for 2019.

Page 4 has the Comprehensive Income Statement summary.

That summary provides a simple picture of the Rattler’s losses.

Total operational income for 2019 was $1,676,280. Total expenses were $3,614,967. That makes for a 2019 operating loss of $1,938,687.

The operating losses were partly offset by “revenue from government” of $1,389,559

The Gympie region’s ratepayers last year spent at least $1,389,559 on a venture that only earned $1,676,280.

Will $2 million in Rattler operating losses be OK with the average ratepayer?

Frank Lightfoot, Veteran