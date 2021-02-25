Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on the Federal Government to commit to Sunshine Coast Stadium expansion. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on the Federal Government to commit to Sunshine Coast Stadium expansion. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Politics

Where are your Canberra mates? Premier ups stadium heat

Scott Sawyer
25th Feb 2021 12:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has turned the heat on Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie, questioning why Federal Government funding was yet to flow for Sunshine Coast Stadium upgrades.

In state parliament on Wednesday Ms Palaszczuk asked Mr Bleijie "where are your mates in Canberra?", citing the $20 million in federal funding still to be committed to deliver the $68 million expansion.

Her comments came after Caloundra MP Jason Hunt had asked her for an update on the State Government's commitment to deliver "new job-creating infrastructure on the Sunshine Coast".

Ms Palaszczuk rattled off a list of funding commitments in the region.

Coast venues revealed for Olympics as bid takes major step

Coast needs task force if SEQ hosts 2032 Olympics

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

"But there is a missing piece: the stadium," she said.

"We are putting in $20 million.

"The Federal Government seems to be missing in action.

"I notice the mayor is asking 'where is the $20 million from the Federal Government?' It is vital that that project gets upgraded."

She then prompted an interjection from Mr Bleijie, before continuing.

Member for Kawana Jarrod Bleijie. Picture: Josh Woning
Member for Kawana Jarrod Bleijie. Picture: Josh Woning

"Oh, that is right. I put in the $20 million," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Where are your mates in Canberra?"

Mr Bleijie told the Daily on Thursday morning that he supported the expansion of the stadium.

"I have been regularly speaking to Andrew Wallace MP (Federal Member for Fisher) about the missing piece to the puzzle," he said.

"I know Andrew is very supportive of the project and I am confident that the Federal Government will see the value of this project and provide the remaining funding."

The Daily understood efforts were continuing to secure the $20 million in the May federal budget, while Mr Wallace had earlier said he would continue to fight for the cash as an election commitment if it didn't materialise by May.

VISION: Concept plans for the Coast venues with the Maroochydore CBD.
VISION: Concept plans for the Coast venues with the Maroochydore CBD.

Philanthropist Roy Thompson, who was tipping in $10 million to the expansion, said he would pull his funding if the Federal Government couldn't confirm a $20 million contribution by the May budget.

There was hope Thursday morning's announcement of Brisbane as the preferred host city of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, a bid which had identified Sunshine Coast Stadium as a potential football preliminaries venue, could help sway the Federal Government to commit the remaining funding required.

annastacia palaszczuk federal government kawana mp jarrod bleijie state government sunshine coast stadium sunshine coast stadium expansion sunshine coast stadium upgrades
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast venues revealed for Olympics as bid takes major step

        Premium Content Coast venues revealed for Olympics as bid takes major step

        News The Sunshine Coast is set to become a major piece of the Olympic puzzle with four competition venues and an athletes’ day village slated for the region.

        Gympie woman, 57, accused of stealing $20,000

        Premium Content Gympie woman, 57, accused of stealing $20,000

        Crime The woman faced Gympie Magistrate’s Court this week on 16 charges of theft

        Man dragged from Gympie region pub after ‘bloody’ outburst

        Premium Content Man dragged from Gympie region pub after ‘bloody’ outburst

        News The man was calling people at the pub “paedophiles” during a game of pool that...

        Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        News Olympics 2032: Brisbane gets IOC green light to go for Olympic gold