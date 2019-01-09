Where are they now? Gympie fur-kids find true love

HAPPILY EVER AFTERS: Gympie RSPCA volunteer Jasmine Ludcke and Tonk, who was adopted shortly after this photo was taken in December.

VOLUNTEERING for the Gympie RSPCA means adopting animals is a bit of an occupational hazard for Jasmine Ludcke.

Between her and her family they have adopted seven RSPCA orphans - four dogs, two cats and a galah.

"That's over the two properties,” Jasmine said.

Pinky the galah now lives with her sister Karly Ludcke, while her brother Dale adopted a dog and cat.

Plus there was a dog each for her dad Ross and mum Lea, and then there are Jasmine's own fur-babies - a dog and a cat.

Between them, Pinky (the galah), Ebony and Chino (cats) and Bella, Pippy, Zara and Suzy (the dogs) have all found new homes on the Southside and at Scrubby Creek.

An animal lover at heart, Jasmine says she often talks to her friends and family about adopting a new member into their family.

"It doesn't always work,” she said.

"Every week I get attached to a new animal.

"I find that the animals in here give that unconditional love and try to please us and crave our attention,” she said.

She also says there is nothing more satisfying for her than to see her charges find a new home.

Gympie Animal Care Centre manager Vanessa Richardson said other families often got in touch to let staff know how their adopted animals were fitting in with their new families.

Six-year-old Will Catlin with the two-year-old cat "Kitty" his family adopted a year ago from the Gympie RSPCA. Donna Jones

One such family is the Catlin family.

Mum Charmaine said their adoptee, Isla, - a tortoise shell cat, had to get a name change.

"Emma (her four-year-old daughter) couldn't pronounce it, so now her name is Kitty Catlin,” Mrs Catlin said.

The family adopted Kitty when she was about a year old in February last year.

"We were originally looking at getting a dog, but our yard isn't fenced, and now we don't need one. Kitty acts like she owns the place and rubs against all the customers' legs,” she said.

Six-year-old Will has bonded closest to the cat, when she was one of two to come right up to him and sit on him at the centre.

Will Catlin meets Kitty (left) for the first time. Contributed

"We always said we'll get the cat that chooses us. Kitty came up to me straight away and I said to her 'It's not me you need to convince, it's Will'. She jumped straight up on his lap and started to purr,” Mrs Catlin said.

The next day, while both the children were at school, she adopted Kitty.

"I brought her home and let her get used to the place before the kids came home. When Will got home she jumped up on him and wouldn't get off,” she said with a smile.

Mrs Catlin said the cat had grown very fond of both her children and after Emma had to have an operation, could sense the little girl was recovering and didn't leave her side the whole time.

Kitty keeps Emma Catlin company while she recuperates after surgery. Contributed

"She sleeps with the kids most nights and the first couple of times the kids were staying overnight at grandmas, she went into their room and meowed,” she said.

"Now she doesn't mind the peace and quiet so much.”

Snuffles and Snoopy were adopted by the Shaw family. Contributed

Other adoptees have included Sniffles and Snoopy, who were adopted in July to Tim and Beki Shaw.

"We love the two precious little dogs and they certainly now are a part of the family,” the Shaws wrote at Christmas time.

Pebbles loves her new life with owner Ulf Helqvist. Contributed

Pebbles, a blue-heeler cross, loves her new home with Ulf Helqvist and he is mad about her in return.

"I don't know if you all get updates from adoptions but I just wanted to let you all know that Pebbles is an amazing dog. She's comfortable and has become friends with all the other fur babies in our family and she's just stolen my heart,” he said in early December.