Where and when to watch Gympie sporting action this weekend

GYMPIE has been blessed with a huge helping of local sporting action around the region this weekend.

This afternoon will see the return of the Gympie Devils and the Gympie Cats, two refreshed and rejuvenated clubs aiming high in their rugby league and Aussie Rules seasons respectively.

Tonight the Gympie United Gladiators are in action at the One Mile Sporting Complex once again for one of the biggest dates on their calendar, a Football Federation Australia Cup tie against Brisbane travellers Westside Grovely FC.

In Rugby Union the Gympie Hammers return to Albert Park at 1pm, where their colts, reserve men's and women's sides all feature. The reserves will start their league push against Maroochydore while the other two play trials against University.

Tomorrow the Gympie Auto Sport Club continues the opening round of the Queensland Offroad Racing Championship this weekend at Sexton.

Check out the full schedule below, and click the links to get to know this year's fresh faces of the Gympie region sporting realm.

TODAY

RUGBY UNION - Hammers @ Albert Park

1pm - Hammers Colts v University, trial match

2pm - Hammers Reserve grade v Maroochydore

3pm - Hammers women v University, trial match

Gympie Hammers smash pre-season, dominant Colts side return

AUSSIE RULES - Gympie Cats @ Ray Warren Oval

3pm - Cats v Bay Power, pre-season match

5pm - Cats AFLW v Bay Power AFLW

READ MORE - MEET THE CATS: New coach, new captains, new expectations

RUGBY LEAGUE - Gympie Devils @ Jack Stokes Oval

3:30pm - Devils U18 v Nambour

5pm - Devils reserves v Nambour

6:30pm - Devils v Nambour (A-grade)

READ MORE

- SQUADS: New-look Gympie Devils debut tonight at Jack Stokes

- Gympie Devils keen to crush Nambour on home deck this week

SOCCER - Gympie United @ One Mile Sporting Complex

4pm - Gympie United FC v Westside Grovely FC, FFA Cup Round 3

READ MORE

- GALLERY: Introducing the 2019 Gympie United women's squad

- Gympie face top Brisbane opponents in FFA cup clash tonight

- Coach stretchered off in crazy Gladiators draw

TOMORROW

8am - Queensland Offroad Racing Championships, Greg Ardrey's Property, Carmyle Road, Sexton, 20km North West of Gympie on the Wide Bay Highway.

The event will be signposted from the Kilkivan turn-off on the Bruce Highway at Bells Bridge.

Today's action started at 10am.