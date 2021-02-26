Where and when Gympie’s COVID vaccine rollout will happen

The Gympie Civic Centre in Mellor St is believed to be the prefered site for the region's vaccine hub once widespread vaccination against COVID-19 rolls out across the state, although it could be some time before any hub is established.

More than 50,000 people across the region will have the opportunity to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this year, although questions remain about the finer details of the plan for the Gympie region.

Other sites, like the Showgrounds on the Southside, have reportedly been considered but are not favoured due to concerns about access, traffic and pedestrian flow, and the grounds' schedule of events throughout the year, including race days, markets and the Gympie Show.

On the other hand, the Civic Centre has been closed for renovations since late last year, and was already expected to remain shut until at least the middle of this year, so there are no bookings.

Gympie’s Ciciv Centre has been shut since late 2020. Photo: Google Maps

As larger supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine become available, expected from mid to late March, the vaccination program will be progressively expanded across Queensland.

A Queensland Health spokesman did not directly respond to questions about whether a central vaccine site had been decided upon in Gympie, saying the situation was fluid.

"Timings regarding the vaccine rollout are very dependent on vaccine supply by the Australian Government," he said.

"When vaccinations begin for the general population, the Australian Government will also deliver the vaccine to other approved providers, including GPs and pharmacies, across the state.

"The Queensland Government is responsible for administering the vaccine at selected state-run clinics, such as public hospitals, nominated to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Queensland Health is working closely with the Australian Government on the vaccine's rollout, which must be staged as we receive stocks of vaccine."

Under the State's vaccine rollout, frontline healthcare workers, quarantine workers and residents of care facilities are first in line. High risk individuals, including people aged 70 or older and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders aged 55 or more, would follow, with moderate risk individuals (including adults aged 50-69 and Torres Strait Islanders aged 18-54) would be next.

They would be followed by the rest of the adult population, and then finally children and young adults.

"We want all Queenslanders to have the opportunity to be protected against COVID-19, including our regional, rural and remote communities," the spokesman said.

"Vaccine supplies are limited, and Australia must prioritise who receives the vaccine, and when.

"As larger supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine become available, expected from mid to late March, the vaccination program will be progressively expanded across Queensland.

"People living in Queensland's regional, rural and remote regions will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest possible opportunity.

"More locations will come online, including more hospitals, and GPs and pharmacies will deliver the vaccine to more Queenslanders, as safely and quickly as possible."

More information about the State's vaccine rollout is available on Queensland Health's website.