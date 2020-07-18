Menu
Coronavirus cases in NSW have continued to rise with Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty confirming 15 new infections overnight.
Health

Where 15 new NSW cases were from

by Jack Paynter
18th Jul 2020 11:29 AM

Coronavirus cases in New South Wales have risen by 15 overnight bringing the state's total to 3361.

NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty said a record number of 27,702 tests were completed on Friday.

He said five of the new cases were known contacts of people who had been directly or indirectly linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula.

Four were detected in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine, one was linked to the new cluster at the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, while five cases remained under investigation.

Dr McAnulty said an additional case linked to the Planet Fitness gym at Casula.

Dr McAnulty said NSW was at a "crucial point" in its fight against COVID-19.

"We have got a growing list of places that people should review regularly to see whether they have been to those places on our website to check and remind themselves whether they need to isolate and get tested," he said.

"There remains a very active number of cases in New South Wales and Victoria."

It comes after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian reinstated restrictions for weddings and all indoor hospitality venues on Friday as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

Indoor hospitality venues will be limited to bookings of no more than 10 per group under tough new restrictions beginning on July 24, while weddings will be able to have no more than 150 people, with everyone to remain seated at all times. Funerals will be limited to 100.

The new restrictions come after increased cases of coronavirus, which are believed to have stemmed mostly from the Crossroads Hotel.

Originally published as Where 15 new NSW cases were from

