Where 1080 poison will be used across Noosa shire

Noosa Council has defended its use of the controversial poison 1080 to control wild animals in the shire's hinterland.

Its decision to use the poison in an upcoming wild dog and fox control program has come under fire from community members on social media who described it as inhumane and cruel.

More than 40 homes will be impacted across suburbs including Como, Cootharaba, Kin Kin, Ridgewood, Cooran and Federal.

But a council spokesman said wild dogs were one of the biggest threats to koalas across the southeast and also posed a problem for rural landowners.

He said the council used several methods to control the animals including trapping, shooting and baiting.

The spokesman said 1080 poison was used where it is deemed to be the "safest and most effective" option.

"The baits set are on private land in rural areas at the request of landowners, who take precautions to ensure their own animals stay clear of the bait sites," the spokesman said.

"Risks to off-target species are mitigated by tying and burying all baits and retrieving them at the end of the baiting period.

"Landowners only carry out baiting during specific periods and council staff monitor all of the bait sites."

He said all neighbouring landowners whose properties would be baited would be notified.

"Being a responsible pet owner and not allowing their dogs and cats to wander is the best way for residents to ensure their pets stay away from bait sites."

The next wild dog baiting program is scheduled to run from April 27 until May 11.