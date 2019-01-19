When Wyatt Earp came to Cooloola - and stayed

SHIPWRECK: The Natone, once known as the Wyatt Earp, will never leave Rainbow Beach.

THE link between Cooloola and the Wyatt Earp is probably as close as Gympie region ever came to mixing it with the legends of America's wild west.

But even the famous US lawman would have met his match on January 24, 1959, when the trading vessel which once bore his name ran aground in severe weather at what is now Rainbow Beach.

By then, the ship was called the Natone. And that was, as of next Thursday, exactly 60 years ago.

This year also marks a century since the first voyage of the ship which ultimately gave its name to the Natone camping grounds at Inskip Point.

The 41m vessel was built in Norway in 1919, the start of a busy fishing, trading and exploration career, one almost as adventurous as that of her Dodge City marshal namesake.

Another name she tends to live up to is the Navy tag, the Wongala, an Aboriginal word for boomerang.

All that generally remains of the vessel today is timber wreckage which, like a boomerang, seems to keep coming back.

Wreckage, thought to be that of the Natone, is buried in the ocean beach of Inskip Point and comes to the surface every 15 years or so, whenever the shifting sands of the peninsula allow it.

Its last re-appearance was about 10 years ago, when wild seas ripped into the Cooloola Coast and unearthed a large section of timber wreckage, thought to have once been the Natone.

Originally built for the Norwegian herring fishing trade, she was named the Fanefjord at that stage of its life.

Those origins had a lot to do with a design which helped lead to the next stage of its adventurous life.

Built with heavy timbers in case it encountered Arctic ice, it was purchased in 1933 by American explorer Lincoln Ellsworth to look around the other end of the earth, Antarctica.

Ellsworth renamed her Wyatt Earp after the hero he remembered from stories about Dodge City and Tombstone, Arizona.

He is reported to have taken her to Antarctica four times between 1933 and 1939.

During World War II, the vessel was acquired by the Royal Australian Navy and renamed the Wongala.

After the war, she reverted to Wyatt Earp, but was still used by the Navy for Antarctic exploration.

Ellsworth reportedly used the ship as a support base for his aircraft.

He obviously thought highly of Wyatt Earp, or the ship, because he named Antarctica's Mount Wyatt Earp after one or both of them, when he discovered it from the air in 1935.

Then in 1948, it was back to civilian work as a tramp steamer, once again under the name Wongala.

In 1956, according to one Gympie region account, she was purchased by the Tasmanian-based Ulverstone Shipping Company, which gave her the name Natone, after a Tasmanian farming district near Ulverstone. But within three years it would all be over.

The Natone was bound for Brisbane from Cairns in 1959 when severe weather hit near Double Island Point.

As a recent history records, "she sprang a leak and headed for cover, using her sails after the engine room flooded, but ran aground on Mudlo Rocks,” nemesis of many an errant four-wheel-drive vehicle.

All those years defying the deadly ice of Antarctica were no match for the Cooloola Coast surf and she broke up after a few days.