When will we see Crossy, Andrew and Jess back on Spartan?

Adam "Crossy" Cross, centre, is one third of the team Two Badgers One Anchor

GYMPIE fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see more of Two Badgers One Anchor.

The Gympie team - comprised of athletes Adam "Crossy” Cross and siblings Andrew Badger and Jessica Post - were victorious in their first round on Australian Spartan.

But after a nosedive in the ratings Channel 7 has put the sports entertainment show on hold until it finds Spartan a new timeslot.

"Despite the best efforts of a great team on both sides of the camera, the show has not done the job it needed to do in its current time slot,” Angus Ross, Seven's Director of Programming said.

"Australian Spartan will take a two-week break before finding its new home in the prime-time schedule, in line with the kick off of the 2018 AFL season.”

When Spartan does return, expect to see Two Badgers One Anchor back on the obstacle course as one of 15 teams battling it out in the finals decider.

The show will still crown a winner and award a $150,000 grand prize.