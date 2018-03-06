Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THEY'LL BE BACK: Adam
THEY'LL BE BACK: Adam "Crossy" Cross, centre, is one third of the team Two Badgers One Anchor which will be back on TV screens in a few weeks.
News

When will we see Crossy, Andrew and Jess back on Spartan?

by Seanna Cronin
6th Mar 2018 3:09 PM

GYMPIE fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see more of Two Badgers One Anchor.

The Gympie team - comprised of athletes Adam "Crossy” Cross and siblings Andrew Badger and Jessica Post - were victorious in their first round on Australian Spartan.

But after a nosedive in the ratings Channel 7 has put the sports entertainment show on hold until it finds Spartan a new timeslot.

Gympie's Adam Cross, Andrew Badger and Jessica Post tackle an obstacle on the TV series Australian Spartan. Supplied by Channel 7.
Gympie's Adam Cross, Andrew Badger and Jessica Post tackle an obstacle on the TV series Australian Spartan. Supplied by Channel 7.

"Despite the best efforts of a great team on both sides of the camera, the show has not done the job it needed to do in its current time slot,” Angus Ross, Seven's Director of Programming said.

"Australian Spartan will take a two-week break before finding its new home in the prime-time schedule, in line with the kick off of the 2018 AFL season.”

Gympie man Adam
Gympie man Adam "Crossy" Cross, centre, is one third of the team Two Badgers One Anchor, who are competing on the TV series Australian Spartan. Supplied by Channel 7. JEREMY GREIVE

When Spartan does return, expect to see Two Badgers One Anchor back on the obstacle course as one of 15 teams battling it out in the finals decider.

The show will still crown a winner and award a $150,000 grand prize.

Spartan logo.
Spartan logo. Contributed
adam cross humans of gympie spartan spartan obstacle course race whatson
Gympie Times
Tragic death of Gympie teen devastates family, school

Tragic death of Gympie teen devastates family, school

Community 'You were ripped away from not only me but your entire family way too early'

Farmer issue not on Premier's radar, Gympie MP not impressed

Farmer issue not on Premier's radar, Gympie MP not impressed

Politics Premier's reply cold comfort to canegrower industry

Gympie hosts free bullying prevention and cyber safety forum

Gympie hosts free bullying prevention and cyber safety forum

News Parent, carers and the entire community is invited

Gympie shopping centre evacuated

Gympie shopping centre evacuated

News Queensland Fire and Emergency Service attends Gympie Central

Local Partners