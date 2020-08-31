When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

We're keen to ensure the voices of ordinary Australians are being heard, not just the noisy minority.

HOW do we give a greater voice to the 'silent majority'.



American statesman Thomas Jefferson was famous for advocating for the rights of all people, regardless of their race, wealth, or background, to have a voice.



"We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."



He also said the 'will of the majority' should always prevail.



Fast forward more than 200 years, and the cynical among us would say that truth has been lost in modern democracy.



Too often the noisy rabble, minorities, those with vested interests, money and power dictate what 'we should believe'.



Political correctness, and the abuse of those with a contrary view, has seen the voices of Australians diminished, particularly in regional areas.



We're hoping you might help change that.



We want to hear from ordinary Australians about what is going on in what has been a period of great turmoil, not only nationally but around the world.



We want to encourage your voices to be heard, more than ever.



As a website, we have always championed the debate of ideas and discouraged those who would attack another simply because of their point of view.



While politicians and indeed some media commentators would seek to demonise those from the 'left' or the 'right', the reality is that this is a time when good ideas should be encouraged and celebrated from every corner.

WHY YOUR LETTERS CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE

It used to be said that for every letter to the editor or complaint a newspaper received, it represented the views of about 100 people.



When regional readers take to their keyboards - and go to the trouble of writing a letter to the editor - rather than just leaving a comment on social media - politicians do take notice.



Now more than ever, we need the voices of regional Australians to be heard.



SO WHAT ISSUES ARE WORRYING YOU?

To encourage some discussion, perhaps you would like to think about some of these issues.

What do you think about the way the COVID-19 is being handled?



Is there too much coverage of it in the media? Is that coverage creating unnecessary fear?

Are the restrictions being imposed warranted?

What about on local issues? How is your council performing. Is there too much development being allowed or is it not doing enough to job-creating projects?

What are the things most concerning you? We would love to hear you voice - and the voices of the silent majority.

Mark Furler is group digital editor for News Regional Media. Based in Queensland, he has been a journalist covering regional issues for more than 30 years.