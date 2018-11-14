When will the Rattler be getting a new leader?

It's been two months since the last GM left the Mary Vlley Rattler, but the job is not likely to be filled until the new year.

It's been two months since the last GM left the Mary Vlley Rattler, but the job is not likely to be filled until the new year.

THE search for a new leader for the Mary Valley Rattler has become an extended process, with the position not expected to be filled until some time in the new year.

While it has been more than two months since Lisa Raklander hopped off the train, a Rattler Railway Company spokeswoman said the hiring process would continue into the holidays.

"The Rattler Railway Company is currently consulting with recruitment companies and intends to have the position advertised before Christmas,” she said.

Ms Raklander quit the job in September, less than five months into her tenure.

Jondaryan Woolshed general manger Lisa Raklander is keen to promote the region with Tourism and Events Queensland's Best of Queensland Experiences marketing initiative, Monday, October 9, 2017. Kevin Farmer

She replaced Peter Blashki, who vacated the seat in December 2017 - making this the second year in a row the heritage train will celebrate new year's without a general manager.

At the time, RRC vice-chairman denied Mr Blashki was pushed from the job, saying his goal was to get the train running.

The Valley Rattler to get back on track Gympie Volunteers Peter Blashki. Renee Albrecht

However, the restored Rattler's inaugural trip did not happen until almost a month after Ms Raklander's departure, which means the new GM will have the distinction of being the first to run the fully operational heritage attraction.

The hunt to replace Mr Blashki at the start of the year took four months.