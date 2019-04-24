Menu
DON'T MISS: The North American T-28 Trojan will be making several fly-overs of the Gympie region today to mark Anzac Day services.
When to see Anzac Day flypast in Gympie region

Philippe Coquerand
by
24th Apr 2019 4:16 PM
GET READY to hear the roar of a WWII plane as it flies over the Gympie region to mark Anzac Day services tomorrow.

The North American T-28 Trojan will be flown by Pilot Ross Parker at speeds in excess of 300-400kmh (150-250knots) starting at Tewantin from 9.15am, through to Gympie and ending at Caboolture by 12pm.

LOCATIONS:

Tewantin at 9.15am

Those attending the morning ceremony will witness the Trojan fly over. To get a good glimpse of the action, go to poinciana avenue and memorial avenue.

Kilkivan at 10.30am

Following Tewantin, Mr Parker will fly to Kilkivan for a 10.30am fly-over. This will be quite brief, and those interested in seeing all the action are encouraged to watch from the main street.

Gympie at 11am

Gympie residents will get to see the T-28 Trojan from 11am at Memorial Park.

Imbil at 12pm

From here, the plane will head to Imbil for a quick service before flying back to its base in Caboolture.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will also conduct multiple fly-overs, missing Gympie, but flying over Tin Can Bay and Fraser Island.

Fraser Island at 10.35am

The F/A-18F Super Hornet will be flying over the beach front near Waddy Point at 10.35am.

Fraser Island and TSS Maheno at 10.38am

The F/A-18F Super Hornet will be flying over TSS Maheno from 10.38am.

Tin Can Bay at 10.45am

The F/A-18F Super Hornet will be flying over Tin Can Bay from 10.45am.

