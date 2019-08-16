When this man rings, it’s worth answering

WINNER: Hans de Koning has a unique job, he gets to connect unclaimed millions from Keno and lottery with communities and organisations.

IF HANS de Koning calls you, it'd be wise to answer.

The former Sydneysider shifted north to the Coast with his wife, Elishia, about two-and-a-half years ago, and now finds himself in a very unique position.

The Tabcorp sponsorship and community manager for Lotteries and Keno gets to help reinvest unclaimed prizemoney

The former Sydney Thunder staffer had worked for Wishlist when they first arrived in the region, before he moved into the role with Tabcorp six months ago.

"It's one of the most amazingly satisfying jobs I've ever had," he said.

He gets to listen to calls from his colleagues, changing the lives of everyday Australians weekly, as they ring to tell them they've won millions.

Mr de Koning helps direct unclaimed millions into communities around the country, investing in health, hospitals, sporting groups, education and natural disaster relief.

"There is a pool of funds that are unclaimed across Australia, and depending on jurisdiction, we're able to direct it to hospitals, schools etc," he said.

They were currently supporting indigenous education and mentoring for women in the Northern Territory, as part of the investment program.

He said players of Keno and lotteries had been surveyed about what causes they would like to support, and the investments had been guided by their wishes.

Mr de Koning said it was heavily regulated in each state.

He said they'd recently been able to help Bruce and Denise Morcombe with a program aligned to the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

Mr de Koning said he'd been constantly surprised by the generosity of people, particularly on the Coast.

"The majority (of winners) look to reinvest in their own communities," he said.

"We forget a lot of people want to do good."

He said the biggest Powerball winner in history, a mother who recently scooped up $107 million, had told them she had a "huge responsibility" to reinvest the money in worthy causes.

"It's (hearing conversations with winners) one of the most incredibly unique experiences I've ever had in my life," Mr de Koning said.

"You can't describe that feeling."

The Kawana Football Club player said a few recent Sunshine Coast winners had responded in fashion typical of the region, explaining their intention to give back to the local community and buy a house in the hinterland to enjoy the community.

"I personally would love to think that I would want to help my family (if I won), I definitely would," Mr de Koning said.