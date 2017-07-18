26°
News

When so-called 'nanny state' saves someone you love

Shelley Strachan | 18th Jul 2017 5:22 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE is a cherished son, brother, grandson and mate fighting for life in Lady Cilento Hospital this week who probably owes his life to the helmet his mother has pestered him to wear since he first got on his push bike.

We can complain all we want about the nanny state and being over governed and there are too many rules etc, but there is at least one family today thanking God and the universe for the law that puts crash helmets on the heads of push bike riders.

I wasn't sure how to feel on the weekend when I drove past the Normanby Hill Remembrance Park and saw two young boys getting absolutely mauled by an angry magpie. Yes friends, they are swooping already, so beware if you are going for a walk.

These poor kids were terrified, waving their arms about wildly, and eventually one abandoned his bike altogether so he could defend himself against the terror from above. It was both distressing and amusing to watch. But then, getting attacked by a magpie is almost a Gympie right of passage.

What most concerned me, however, was that neither rider was wearing a helmet and they were on a very busy road. I just hope they made it home in one piece and that their mum or dad gave them a good dressing down when they saw the missing helmets.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editorial editorial comment helmets magpies

Flu keeps doctors busy with Gympie house calls

Flu keeps doctors busy with Gympie house calls

The flu season is here and a new house call doctor business operating in Gympie for the first time on the weekend treated about 15 patients for symptoms

UPDATE: 20,000 litres of fuel spilled in h'way tanker crash

Fire truck generic. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Police declare an emergency situation after a fuel tanker crashed.

Gympie's little ones about to get a big day out

Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett ready for this year's Little Kids Day Out.

Everything you need to know about Little Kids Day Out.

Mates go head-to-head as Old Boys a smash success

BREAK ON THROUGH TO THE OTHER SIDE: Old Boy and Gympie Councillor Glen Hartwig takes an unpolitical approach to the problem.

Tournament guaranteed to return next year.

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Memorial service vital to those still grieving

REMEMBERING: Bereavement support worker Lisa McAulay, pictured in Little Haven's Peaceful Garden, says remembering the dead has great value.

Little Haven shares knowledge to talk of social taboos

Fundraising walk helping community and staff to give thanks

WALKING ON: Getting ready for tomorrow's Gratitude Walk are Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Currie and Narelle Griffiths

Little Haven Gratitude Walk on this weekend.

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Harry Potter star rescues slashed tourist

DANIEL Radcliffe has been hailed as a hero for helping a tourist slashed in face during a brazen moped robbery in London.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

Acclaimed author teaches teenage boys art of reading

St Mary's College Year 12 student, Tristan Bazant, 17, (left) has ambitions of becoming an author chats with James Phelan who is conducting workshops at St Mary's College. July 2017

James Phelan knows how to get through to teenage boys

PRIME EASTSIDE GRAZING OR CROPPING

Wilsons Pocket 4570

Rural 3 1 8 Price on...

It's not often an opportunity like this presents itself to purchase high quality country of this size in the sought after Wilsons Pocket area, approximately 20...

CEDAR POCKET SECLUSION

Cedar Pocket 4570

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

The amazing property could be your next getaway retreat. 51 acres (20.65ha) in the lush sought after Cedar Pocket area near the Cedar Pocket Dam approximately 15...

PRIVATE 5 ACRES IN CHATSWORTH

97 Allen Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 4 1 2 $400,000

This strong brick home is nestled in Allen Rd Chatsworth. It has a decent size shed for all your needs and enough room to park the cars. The house has 4...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

IGNORE PREVIOUS PRICING - OWNERS WANT SOLD! Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW.

2 titles 2 build or invest!

287 East Deep Creek Road, East Deep Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $155,000!

2 blocks of land, 9.7 acres, one great price! Here is your chance to secure a large parcel of quality land on Gympies sort after Eastside. A very private and...

Cooeeeee !!!! Take a look at this Home !!

7 Anchovy Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Dont miss out on this Bonzer Home !!!! Located just around the corner from the Dolphin Shopping centre is a great location to be in. This super neat and tidy 3...

QUALITY COUNTRY CLOSE TO TOWN

61 Euston Road, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 2 1 2 $680,000 Inc...

This top quality warm fertile scrub country is situated 14 klms from Gympie CBD. The country would suit many ventures. For many years this property has been a...

HUGE SOUTHSIDE FAMILY HOME

68 Watson Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 6 $398,000

Built to last. Solid brick family home with plenty of space for the whole family. This one will impress you with the shear amount of available living...

YOUR KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR

Lot 80 Knightsbridge Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in Knightsbridge Dve, Sovereign Heights is your dream home - all new and ready for you!!! On entering this brand new Hotondo home you will be impressed...

NORTH DEEP CREEK

242 Gardner Road, North Deep Creek 4570

Rural 7 2 $685,000

Situated approx. 15k from Gympie, with mostly bitumen road access, this 160 acre property, on 2 titles, lends itself to a variety of uses. Cattle, horses, small...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!