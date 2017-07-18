When so-called 'nanny state' saves someone you love

THERE is a cherished son, brother, grandson and mate fighting for life in Lady Cilento Hospital this week who probably owes his life to the helmet his mother has pestered him to wear since he first got on his push bike.

We can complain all we want about the nanny state and being over governed and there are too many rules etc, but there is at least one family today thanking God and the universe for the law that puts crash helmets on the heads of push bike riders.

I wasn't sure how to feel on the weekend when I drove past the Normanby Hill Remembrance Park and saw two young boys getting absolutely mauled by an angry magpie. Yes friends, they are swooping already, so beware if you are going for a walk.

These poor kids were terrified, waving their arms about wildly, and eventually one abandoned his bike altogether so he could defend himself against the terror from above. It was both distressing and amusing to watch. But then, getting attacked by a magpie is almost a Gympie right of passage.

What most concerned me, however, was that neither rider was wearing a helmet and they were on a very busy road. I just hope they made it home in one piece and that their mum or dad gave them a good dressing down when they saw the missing helmets.