When it comes to safety, Harm is front and centre

DEVASTATED by a cancer diagnosis, Gavin Harm had one goal he wanted to tick off his bucket list: being his own boss.

Leaving a 20-year career in food safety, the cancer survivor entrenched himself as an instructor for the Gold Town Driving School and has not looked back.

Now loving his new role he said it was something which was never guaranteed as he battled head and neck cancer, which was against - like every cancer diagnosis - "stiff odds”.

"All cancer treatments have side effects, but you've got so many things going on in your mouth and in your head,” Mr Harm said.

"You have loss of function in certain things like your taste and saliva glands, and speech and ability to swallow.”

His experience lead him to become a member of Cancer Connect, an organisation which put people diagnosed with cancer in touch with him.

He said the training he received from the Cancer Council had been hugely beneficial to training new drivers, adding to his own memories of what it meant to be apply for your driver's licence growing up in Gympie.

"All I wanted was my license, it was my freedom,” he said.

"It was like a rite of passage, you want to get away from mum and dad and get on the road - but you've got to do it safely.”

With an extensive background in health and safety, Mr Harm said the huge risk rise between drivers on their L-plates and those on their P-plates had lead him to also become a part of the Keys 2 Drive program.

In fact, he had had his own wake-up call on how easy it was to become complacent about driving safety.

"When I look back when I was a learner and got my Ps and thought I knew it all,” he said.

"The thing that brought me back to earth was when I did my driving instructors course on the first morning I thought 'wow, if I went for my license now I'd fail' and it's really changed my own driving.”

Now determined to do his part in reducing the road toll, he said the unfortunate reality was we learn from our mistakes - which could be costly when they happen behind the wheel.

"I think Jim Croce said in one of his songs 'it's what we've done that makes us what we are',” he said.

"With driving, unfortunately, mistakes can cost you dearly so every time you have a near miss you need to learn by it and remember it.”