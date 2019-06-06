When Gympie's Arctic cold snap will disappear

FREEZING MORNING: It was another cold morning for residents across the Gymoie region on Thursday June 6 with temperatures falling to below 5C... but there's some good news on the way, with a change of wind direction causing for warmer weather.

FREEZING MORNING: It was another cold morning for residents across the Gymoie region on Thursday June 6 with temperatures falling to below 5C... but there's some good news on the way, with a change of wind direction causing for warmer weather. Philippe Coquerand

IT was yet another freeee-zing morning across the Gympie region with temperatures dropping to below 5C, but with the south-easterly winds, it felt a few degrees colder.

But there's some good news with temperatures over the coming days expected to increase due to the easterly winds making their way here.

The easterly winds are expected to bring some moisture to Gympie and ensure temperatures remain mild.

By Saturday morning the minimum temperatures are expected to be around 10-12C - that's 7C warmer than it was today and yesterday.

Bureau of Metereology forecaster Michael Gray said it has been a particularly cold winter in Gympie.

"We had the minimum temperature of 5.2C by 6.26am in Gympie, but if you live near gullies or a little bit out of town, then you could be feeling colder,” he said.

Rain is forecasted for the Gympie region this weekend.

Regional temperatures:

Gympie 5.2C at 6.26am

Double Island Point 15.7C at 10.22pm last night

Tin Can Bay 12.4C at 7.08am

Hervey Bay 11.6C at 5.11am

Kingaroy 3.6C at 3.25am

Maryborough 9.5C at 5.14am