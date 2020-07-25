When Elvis will re-enter the building, er state

Filming on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic is tipped to resume on the Gold Coast in October

Filming on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic is tipped to resume on the Gold Coast in October

Filming on Baz Luhrmann's embattled Elvis movie is tipped to resume on the Gold Coast in October.

The Courier-Mail understands crew members working on the production have been told filming is scheduled to begin in late October and continue for five months until completion.

The big-budget Warner Bros film was shut down during pre-production in March when star Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 after a day of working on the Gold Coast set, and was isolated for two weeks before returning to the US.

Tom Hanks enjoying a stroll along the beach in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast in January during pre-production of the Elvis biopic. Picture: Nigel Hallett

A spokesperson for the film couldn't comment on filming dates or discuss how they would handle the quarantining of international cast and crew.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in June that she had met with Luhrmann in a bid to resume the production "as soon as possible" and announced an industry safe plan was being developed by Screen Queensland and Queensland Health to ensure "the cast and crew can operate safely".

Speaking in the US recently, Hanks explained: "There are dates on the calendar that say maybe we will be making this movie in October, but all of that stuff is a 'maybe' as questions about quarantine and temperatures and sterilising sound stages and all of that go on."

The untitled Elvis movie also stars Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

Luhrmann, meanwhile, remained on the Gold Coast with his family throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, and was recently spotted in Cairns.

It comes as stars including Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans arrived in Sydney this week to quarantine for two weeks as they prepare to film Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay next month.

To allow pre-production to proceed, police will supervise an isolated production hub at Kidman's Southern Highlands property as the team quarantines, while Kidman and her co-producers will pay all medical and security costs.

Originally published as When Elvis will re-enter the building, er state