The FFA's Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls is being played in Coffs Harbour this week at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium. soccer 13 July 2017 Photo: Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate
When did sideline parents descend into outright lunacy?

27th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
"HOW'S the serenity?”

Gympie's young soccer players are about experience this great Aussie movie quote for themselves as Silent Saturday comes to town.

The idea of quiet sidelines on a football field might sound a step too far for some, but in a climate where little Timmy's face-off with four-year-old neighbour Frankie is treated like weird a mix of State of Origin and the Hunger Games.

Sure; passions run high in sport.

That's half the fun.

But somewhere sideline passion exploded into outright lunacy.

It's not a standard we accept elsewhere.

We - well, most of us - don't stand next to Jeremy at Hungry Jack's screaming "flip harder! You're charring it! You're charring it! Use more mustard!”; or at the side of Nancy's Year 3 school room berating the teacher to "math harder! Are you going to let that little punk use your pen?”

So why should we accept these types of comments on the sports field?

The problem is rooted in the growing belief that, now that everyone has a voice thanks to social media, everyone believes their opinions are sacrosanct.

The saying used to be children should be seen, not heard, but I'm starting to think that should apply to the so-called grown-ups instead.

