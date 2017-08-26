Wheelie bins, dump hours fail rural ratepayers

IT IS a miserly Gympie council that makes a "closed room" decision in May 2017 to restrict or cease citizen's access to waste removal facilities.

CLICK HERE: Smerdon rejects council budget, says services have taken a beating

The drastic loss of hours at Imbil and Amamoor and closure of Traveston as from July 1, occurred with minimal prior notice.

The sign of the new hours outside Imbil's dump is impossible to read on a drive-by because its font is so small. The new restricted hours are muddling and impractical.

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times Renee Albrecht

Council's governing laws must benefit the common good, as democratic philosophers like Aristotle wrote. Laws must be worthy of public obedience or, it is legally arguable, they are not laws at all.

Land is a prized possession in the law of our nation. One of the peak legal protections for citizens is "the enjoyment of land". This enjoyment includes the easy removal of waste.

Yet the councillors have justified slashing dump hours in order to provide more semi-urban streets with wheelie bin services and to save $30,000 in the recent budget.

There were many other options available, as expressed at the June public meeting in Imbil, if only council had consulted the people. Wheelie bin take-overs might suit suburban populations, but their usefulness is minimal for outlying rural landholders. Residents need honest talks with council to express this.

First Council meeting after the 2016 election. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Locals cannot lie down and accept that costs of wheelie bins, bin replacements, bin cleaning, truck drivers, road repairs, truck maintenance, and big trucks driving long distances to tip the wheelies - can cost less than a sub-contractor keeping Imbil and Amamoor dumps open daylight hours seven days a week and reopening Traveston.

The councillors' budget-driven, rash decision can be forgiven if they will give back to Mary Valley citizens their right to enjoy the easy removal of waste from their land.

Let's hope sensibility will prevail in council chambers in the near future.

Stephanie Somerville,

Cooroibah