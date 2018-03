This Repco bike was found on Bennett St. Police are looking for its rightful owner.

ARE you missing a bike?

A red Repco bicycle was found without its owner on the footpath of Bennett St in Gympie last month on February 28 at 4.10pm.

Police want to unite the bike with its rightful owner.

If you are the owner, or have any information that can police, please contact Gympie police station on 5480 1111 or attend the front counter.

Proof of ownership will be required to claim this item.