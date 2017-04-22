WHAT'S ON: Your guide to ANZAC Day in the Gympie region

ANZAC Day ceremonies will get underway across the Gympie region next Monday, April 25

ANZAC Day ceremonies will get underway across the Gympie region next Tuesday. Here's your guide to what's on and where including services, other events and road closures.

ANZAC DAY SERVICES (around the Gympie region)

Gympie

ANZAC Day Dawn Service

5am to 6:45am

Memorial Lane, Reef St

Gympie

ANZAC Commemoration Service

6am to 6.30am

Normanby Hill Remembrance Park,

Southside

ANZAC Day March

10:30am to 11.30am

(Assemble at Smithfield St and Mary St at 10am)

Mary St

Gympie



Imbil

ANZAC Day Dawn Service

5:30am to 6:30am

Imbil Memorial Park, Yabba Rd

Imbil

ANZAC Day March

11.30am - 12pm

Imbil Memorial Park, Yabba Rd

Imbil

ANZAC Day Main Service

12noon to 1pm

Imbil Memorial Park, Yabba Rd

Imbil

Tin Can Bay

ANZAC Day Dawn Service

5:20am

Stage area near the Tin Can Bay RSL, 45 Gympie Rd

Tin Can Bay

ANZAC Day March

Form up at 8.30am for an 8.40am start at Raine and Horne

6 Gympie Rd

Tin Can Bay

ANZAC Day Main Service

9:00am

Tin Can Bay War Memorial, Gympie Rd

Tin Can Bay

Tin Can Bay Community Service

9.40am

Tin Can Bay RSL and Community Hall, 45 Gympie Rd

Tin Can Bay

Rainbow Beach

ANZAC Day Dawn Service

4:15am to 4:45am

Cenotaph, Lawrie Hanson Park

Rainbow Beach

ANZAC Day March

10:00am to 10:15am (Marchers to assemble by 9.45am)

Community Hall, Rainbow Beach Rd

Rainbow Beach

Cooroy

ANZAC Day Dawn Service

4.55am to 5:45am

Cooroy War Memorial, Tewantin Rd

Cooroy

ANZAC Day March

10:15am to 11:30am

The intersection of Elm and Diamond St, followed by memorial service at Cooroy War Memorial

Cooroy

ANZAC Day Main Service

10:30am - 11.30am

Cooroy War Memorial, Tewantin Rd

Cooroy

Tewantin

ANZAC Day Dawn Service

5am to 6.15am

Tewantin Town Square, Cnr Memorial Ave & Poinciana Ave

Tewantin

ANZAC Day March

From 8.45am

Sidoni St

Tewantin

ANZAC Day Main Service

9am to 10:30am

Tewantin Town Square, Cnr Memorial Ave & Poinciana Ave

Tewantin

Tiaro

ANZAC Day Dawn Service

5.55am to 8am

Tiaro Cenotaph, Tiaro Memorial Gardens,

1 Mayne St

Tiaro

Wolvi

ANZAC Main Service

7pm

Wolvi and District War Memorial Hall

1358 Pomona Kin Kin Rd

Wolvi

Miva

ANZAC Day Service

11am

Miva QCWA Rooms, 1186 Miva Rd

Miva

Widgee ANZAC Day Dawn Service 6am Widgee Cenotaph Breakfast from 7am at the Memorial Hall ANZAC Day Parade 8.30am, leaving from principals residence next to Widgee School Main service will commence directly after the parade ends