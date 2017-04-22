WHAT'S ON: Your guide to ANZAC Day in the Gympie region

ANZAC Day ceremonies will get underway across the Gympie region next Tuesday. Here's your guide to what's on and where including services, other events and road closures.
ANZAC DAY SERVICES (around the Gympie region)
Gympie
ANZAC Day Dawn Service
5am to 6:45am
Memorial Lane, Reef St
Gympie
ANZAC Commemoration Service
6am to 6.30am
Normanby Hill Remembrance Park,
Southside
ANZAC Day March
10:30am to 11.30am
(Assemble at Smithfield St and Mary St at 10am)
Mary St
Gympie
Imbil
ANZAC Day Dawn Service
5:30am to 6:30am
Imbil Memorial Park, Yabba Rd
Imbil
ANZAC Day March
11.30am - 12pm
Imbil Memorial Park, Yabba Rd
Imbil
ANZAC Day Main Service
12noon to 1pm
Imbil Memorial Park, Yabba Rd
Imbil
Tin Can Bay
ANZAC Day Dawn Service
5:20am
Stage area near the Tin Can Bay RSL, 45 Gympie Rd
Tin Can Bay
ANZAC Day March
Form up at 8.30am for an 8.40am start at Raine and Horne
6 Gympie Rd
Tin Can Bay
ANZAC Day Main Service
9:00am
Tin Can Bay War Memorial, Gympie Rd
Tin Can Bay
Tin Can Bay Community Service
9.40am
Tin Can Bay RSL and Community Hall, 45 Gympie Rd
Tin Can Bay
Rainbow Beach
ANZAC Day Dawn Service
4:15am to 4:45am
Cenotaph, Lawrie Hanson Park
Rainbow Beach
ANZAC Day March
10:00am to 10:15am (Marchers to assemble by 9.45am)
Community Hall, Rainbow Beach Rd
Rainbow Beach
Cooroy
ANZAC Day Dawn Service
4.55am to 5:45am
Cooroy War Memorial, Tewantin Rd
Cooroy
ANZAC Day March
10:15am to 11:30am
The intersection of Elm and Diamond St, followed by memorial service at Cooroy War Memorial
Cooroy
ANZAC Day Main Service
10:30am - 11.30am
Cooroy War Memorial, Tewantin Rd
Cooroy
Tewantin
ANZAC Day Dawn Service
5am to 6.15am
Tewantin Town Square, Cnr Memorial Ave & Poinciana Ave
Tewantin
ANZAC Day March
From 8.45am
Sidoni St
Tewantin
ANZAC Day Main Service
9am to 10:30am
Tewantin Town Square, Cnr Memorial Ave & Poinciana Ave
Tewantin
Tiaro
ANZAC Day Dawn Service
5.55am to 8am
Tiaro Cenotaph, Tiaro Memorial Gardens,
1 Mayne St
Tiaro
Wolvi
ANZAC Main Service
7pm
Wolvi and District War Memorial Hall
1358 Pomona Kin Kin Rd
Wolvi
Miva
ANZAC Day Service
11am
Miva QCWA Rooms, 1186 Miva Rd
Miva
Widgee ANZAC Day Dawn Service 6am Widgee Cenotaph Breakfast from 7am at the Memorial Hall ANZAC Day Parade 8.30am, leaving from principals residence next to Widgee School Main service will commence directly after the parade ends