What's with Sam Pang and his Gympie references?

20th Jul 2017 4:58 PM
Sam Pang, Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee star in the TV series Have You Been Paying Attention? Supplied by Channel 10.
MUSTER know...

Gympie's unofficial Muster ambassador, Have You Been Paying Attention celebrity quiz show panellist Sam Pang, is doing a fantastic job plugging the greatest weekend in the country - even if it is a little tongue in cheek.

From asking what it is, to touting the next Eurovision song competition be held at the Gympie Muster, and even suggesting footage of the Queen getting out of her Bentley was in fact Her Majesty heading into the Muster, at least one Gympie household waits with baited breath each week to see if Sam gives us another mention.

This week they weren't disappointed, especially as the 2017 Muster headliner herself was guest presenter.

When it was mentioned singing sensation Jessica Mauboy was starring at the Gympie Muster, Sam quipped, "You know that's in Gympie?”

Happily Jessica said she did - and, hopefully by now, Sam does too.

ART and science...

Recent eye-catching Facebook post provided some sage advice, in a kind of a way.

"Teach your kids art,” it read.

"And they'll never have enough money to buy drugs.”

DEHYDRATED water...

And another one doing the rounds dealt with an interesting product marketed as dehydrated water.

"Empty contents of can into a saucepan and stir until dissolved,” were the instructions.

IS THAT cheating?

News that some of our best known paramedics are to take part in the Pomona King of the Mountain race on Sunday had one reader's attention.

It seems the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter team are to participate in the race, up and down Mt Cooroora.

As some of the team members are already familiar with the mountain from having to rescue stranded or injured climbers or runners, someone suggested they have a go at it themselves.

"So long as they don't use the helicopter,” was the reader's comment.

"That would be cheating.”

DOCTOR death...

Another Mullock Heap correspondent claims to have dug out some interesting statistics which purport to show that guns are not as dangerous as doctors.

The figures he produced claim to show that accidental deaths caused by physicians in the US came to 700,000, coming to 0.171 deaths for each physician.

In comparison, 80 million US gun owners had only caused 1500 accidental deaths, or 0.0000188 deaths for every gun owner.

This makes doctors 9000 times as dangerous as gun owners, our correspondent triumphantly claimed.

"Remember,” he said, "guns don't kill people, doctors kill people.”

He claims information on lawyers has been suppressed for public safety reasons, because the shock might cause people to panic and seek medical attention.

PRIORITIES...

A self-confessed Star Wars nut noticed her car was desperately in need of a drink so she pulled into the nearest petrol station on the way home.

As she did, she remembered this particular servo had a variety of Star Wars merchandise on sale.

So, parking her car at the pump, she skipped across to the kiosk and emerged a couple of minutes later with arms laden.

She then got in the car and drove away.

She'd only got 100m down the road before she realised she'd forgotten to fill the car with petrol.

Topics:  have you been paying attention? humans of gympie quirky sam pang

Grandma violence denied

Grandma violence denied

Gympie court told of man's denial of violence against grand mother

Breaking: RSPCA seizes cockfighting birds from Gympie properties

A rooster seized in RSPCA raids.

RSCA undergoes major Queensland investigation

Gympie Relay for Life a step towards good health

Relayers walk towards a bright future at last year's event.

Charity event helps in more way than one.

Miniature horses all the rage

Chris Trubuil with Summer who came second in her section.

All the latest news from the Widgee community.

We were the lucky ones: A warning to recent retirees

Darryl and Marcia Forster had to go through hell to get out of their retirement village

Ever wanted to be treated like a princess? This might be your chance

ENTRANTS: Casey Armstrong (Winner Show Princess), Georganna Williamson (Winner Miss Charity), Wendy Ward (Winner Miss Show Girl) and Karlee Dennien (Runner Up Miss Show Girl) at the 2017 Show Ball.

Flowing gowns, glamourous parties and events..is it for you?

Culture coming to Gympie for one performance only

SINGSTARS: Natalie Christie Peluso (above) and Jason Barry-Smith (below) are two of the opera sensations booked for Opera In Springtime on September 9.

Break out the tux and dust off the ballgown

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Cooran Acoustic Night on again

TIME TO SHINE: The Boomerang Bunch are past performers at the Cooran Acoustic Night which is on again next Saturday.

Head down south next Saturday for a fun night out

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Tuesday night’s episode of Shark Tank on Channel 10 saw Melbourne university mates Selvam Sinnappan, 30, and Winston Wijeyeratne, 29, turn down a $500K offer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

Isaac Caldiero assesses Mount Midoriyama during Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Only six people have managed to successfully complete the course

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

Naughty and nude: Pre-school book shocks parents

BOOK TIME: A Sunshine Coast parent has been left reeling after coming across nude pictures in his son's school book.

Have you read this book to your kids?

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 pricing

Samsung Galaxy Book

The ranges cater for both Android and Windows platforms

want 2 live the dream!

L766 Arborthirty Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat, away from the hassles of everyday living. Make that tree change happen and...

GREAT POSITION - GREAT INVESTMENT !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 Auction

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

time 2 make the tree change!

L533 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $59,750!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat away from the hassles of everyday living. Make that tree change happen and...

THIS ONE&#39;S GOT IT ALL

21 Palmer Court, The Dawn 4570

House 3 2 6 Sold for...

Retired farmers, green thumbs and families, this piece of paradise could be what you've been searching for. 1.5 acres (6390m2) of rich red soil in a quiet...

LUXURY AND LIFESTYLE

35/20 Gympie Rd, Tin Can Bay 4580

Town House 2 1 1 $285,000

800x600 Normal0falsefalsefalseEN-AUX-NONEX-NONEMicrosoftInternetExplorer4/* Style Definitions */table.MsoNormalTable{mso-style-name:"Table...

159 ACRES OF FERTILE FARMING!

122 Coppermine Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

Residential Land Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is 159 acres (64.6ha) of fertile farming property. Fertile rich soil with hills facing...

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 AUCTION ON SITE...

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

The Valleys Hidden Beauty

39 Edwards Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 3 10 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in the picturesque area of the Mary Valley is 165 acres of productive grazing land. Majestic Morton Bay Figs adding ambiance to the country charm of this...

East Deep Creek Beauty

173 Cavanagh Rd, Greens Creek 4570

House 4 2 10 $498,000

With a beautiful entry into this 10 acre property you drive down the bitumen driveway to the house with trees each side of the driveway and with the beautiful...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price