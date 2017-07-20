What's with Sam Pang and his Gympie references?

Sam Pang, Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee star in the TV series Have You Been Paying Attention? Supplied by Channel 10.

MUSTER know...

Gympie's unofficial Muster ambassador, Have You Been Paying Attention celebrity quiz show panellist Sam Pang, is doing a fantastic job plugging the greatest weekend in the country - even if it is a little tongue in cheek.

From asking what it is, to touting the next Eurovision song competition be held at the Gympie Muster, and even suggesting footage of the Queen getting out of her Bentley was in fact Her Majesty heading into the Muster, at least one Gympie household waits with baited breath each week to see if Sam gives us another mention.

This week they weren't disappointed, especially as the 2017 Muster headliner herself was guest presenter.

When it was mentioned singing sensation Jessica Mauboy was starring at the Gympie Muster, Sam quipped, "You know that's in Gympie?”

Happily Jessica said she did - and, hopefully by now, Sam does too.

ART and science...

Recent eye-catching Facebook post provided some sage advice, in a kind of a way.

"Teach your kids art,” it read.

"And they'll never have enough money to buy drugs.”

DEHYDRATED water...

And another one doing the rounds dealt with an interesting product marketed as dehydrated water.

"Empty contents of can into a saucepan and stir until dissolved,” were the instructions.

IS THAT cheating?

News that some of our best known paramedics are to take part in the Pomona King of the Mountain race on Sunday had one reader's attention.

It seems the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter team are to participate in the race, up and down Mt Cooroora.

As some of the team members are already familiar with the mountain from having to rescue stranded or injured climbers or runners, someone suggested they have a go at it themselves.

"So long as they don't use the helicopter,” was the reader's comment.

"That would be cheating.”

DOCTOR death...

Another Mullock Heap correspondent claims to have dug out some interesting statistics which purport to show that guns are not as dangerous as doctors.

The figures he produced claim to show that accidental deaths caused by physicians in the US came to 700,000, coming to 0.171 deaths for each physician.

In comparison, 80 million US gun owners had only caused 1500 accidental deaths, or 0.0000188 deaths for every gun owner.

This makes doctors 9000 times as dangerous as gun owners, our correspondent triumphantly claimed.

"Remember,” he said, "guns don't kill people, doctors kill people.”

He claims information on lawyers has been suppressed for public safety reasons, because the shock might cause people to panic and seek medical attention.

PRIORITIES...

A self-confessed Star Wars nut noticed her car was desperately in need of a drink so she pulled into the nearest petrol station on the way home.

As she did, she remembered this particular servo had a variety of Star Wars merchandise on sale.

So, parking her car at the pump, she skipped across to the kiosk and emerged a couple of minutes later with arms laden.

She then got in the car and drove away.

She'd only got 100m down the road before she realised she'd forgotten to fill the car with petrol.