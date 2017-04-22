What's the 'plan' to deal with this region's growth?

LETTER:

MAYOR Mick Curran proudly announced this week record numbers of building approvals. Yippee?

Easter brought huge visitor numbers to our region. Yippee?

Once again there's a trail of garbage for volunteers and rangers to clean up.

By world wide populist, protectionist, sentiment we could "build a wall" and Brisbane could pay for it. But that's simplistic nonsense which takes my thoughts to how we manage the influx.

Gympie Regional Council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times Renee Albrecht

Our leaders seem to be absent of ideas, although happy to crow about how popular our region is. And we watch what we once enjoyed diminished by over-use.

We may have record building approvals but I've seen absolutely no mention of how a growing and ageing population is to be serviced or how it's meant to gain reasonable and efficient access to things in a town built around tracks laid out by early miners.

I hear nothing of how a not always reliable Mary River is going to supply water to a fast growing community. I hear nothing of lobbying for services which take decades to happen, such as a sensible rail service for a population of oldies still needing to go elsewhere for things such as health.

Gympie Regional Council 2016/2017 Budget bridge renewals Frances Klein

I wonder how, in say 20 years, those living here will cope in largely automated environments, maybe full of driver-less cars, we're disconnected from but have to attend from time to time?

We're not learning from mistakes made elsewhere, often the driving force of the influx of both visitors and new residents, an influx occurring not because of any 'leadership' around here but more despite the lack of it.

Letter writer Dave Freeman thinks there's not enough planning being done by our leaders to cope with the growth of the Gympie region. Brett Wortman

It seems much lauded growth is inevitable but the best we get is knee-jerk reactions once the results of lack of forethought become too hard to ignore.

Unlike some previous mayors Cr Curran is capable of constructing sentences and communication. Similarly, our current MPs can almost do the same, albeit that it's usually either catching up on failure to plan, or pathetic party politics.

It's hard to see that as the leadership which should be a big part of being an elected representative.

We can't build a wall, and Brisbane wouldn't pay for it, but if we're going to become a satellite suburb and recreation destination of greater south-east Queensland, Brisbane and Canberra, should help pay for what we need.

Mick Curran, Dulcie Dyne, Warren Truss, Llew O'Brien and Tony Perrett cut the ribbon at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre opening on April 1, 2017. Jacob Carson

But first we need some forethought of what we're going to become and lobbying to avoid creating a mess such as others try to escape by coming here.

Mayor Curran tries, in some things, like the Rattler (like it or not), but where's the broader plan?

There's no real evidence of any, and no evidence at all of our MPs being interested in creating one.

That's a sad reflection on leadership we're apparently willing to accept.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket.