26°
News

What's the plan for nuclear survivors? No, really

Letter to the Editor by Julia Lawrence | 27th Aug 2017 12:29 PM
FILE - This file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest.
FILE - This file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I FIND it hard to believe we are not up-to-date with nuclear disaster preparedness in this country.

If there is a plan I cannot locate it. A plan is put together in case we need it. It is for survival and not a declaration of war. It should not involve whether it affects our tourism industry or commerce and if it does, our physical survival is more important than any money can be.

I was in primary school in Brisbane when the Japanese and Germans were going to eat us up. The government and various facilities started to train us up very quickly on what we could do if we were caught in the middle of it, whether outside or inside.

We kids and our parents dug trenches and carried pegs to put between our teeth to save our ears from the bomb blast. We all had an air-raid shelter in the backyard we ran to during the mock raids.

Probably ineffective in the real sense, but it gave us a feeling of safety. And that is important for the community to feel a plan is there to help them.

Good common sense is the name of the game, and it is the duty of our governments to look after the lives of their people in all disaster times and whatever type of disaster comes their way.

I attended the Counter Disaster Course in Victoria twice during my time on the Gympie City Council and I know it takes time to put things in operation. That is why I feel an urgency now, simply that a nuclear missile will be a quick push of a button in another country. Even so, we will have a little time to do something.

I have spent today trying to find out just who is in charge of this and I haven't been successful yet. I have emailed our federal member and the council (hopefully it reaches the Mayor) and my only aim is to make sure we have a plan as we have for fire and flood. I am sure these gentlemen will take the situation seriously and we will all know quickly.

On the internet I find some countries are planning to begin school evacuation drills, education campaigns to prepare people with "what to do”.

Public service announcements will no doubt tell people they will need to get inside and stay inside. Not everyone will die so we need a plan to help the survivors too.

There is a lot to do and I am certain our leaders will do the right thing by us. I look forward to hearing about their contributions.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie

Gympie Times

Topics:  letters letters to the editor north korea nuclear attack

Injuries sustained in Kybong crash

Injuries sustained in Kybong crash

Crews from the Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue were called to the single vehicle crash

A heartfelt thank-you to the Muster

Gympie Muster 2017 Liz Robertson, Debra and Rick Cheers and Bongo Robertson.

A chance to say thanks after an incredible show of generosity

Home invasion sentence 'not to be a precedent' says judge

EXCEPTIONAL CASE: Gympie District Court has head of an exception to the normal rule for sentencing of home invaders.

One-off home invasion sentence 'not to be a precedent'

Jason's law: parliament unites to act on Gympie family's tragedy and their fight to save others

JASON'S LAW: Michael Garrels says his faith in politics has been restored by Queensland parliament's unanimous support for legal changes which might have saved his son's life - as long as the bureaucrats implement the change effectively. He is pictured with a collage prepared in memory of his son, Jason, who died in circumstances the new laws seek to remedy.

State parliament has unanimously backed a Gympie safety campaign

Local Partners

Party gets toes tapping up and down Mary St

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Say 'g'day' and be part of a national icon

There will be hundreds of photos like this beauty in our FREE Muster Souvenir Edition which you will be able to pick up from the Muster at the General Store and other venues tomorrow (Sunday).

The 36th annual Gympie Music Muster has been a cracker.

GALLERY: Smiles shine at Gympie Muster

Georgia Roberts is a Muster cowgirl

Grown ups aren't the only ones having fun at this year's festival

GALLERY: Crowds dip into Muster madness

Muster dancing, madness: Kate and Grant Smith. Gympie Music Muster Friday 25.08.17

The party continues in Amamoor, and you can see all the fun here.

What's on the small screen this week

LITTLE Big Shots and season three of Narcos debut, True Story With Hamish & Andy finishes with a bang and Offspring season seven draws to a close.

Kylie Jenner bares all for first 'super nude' shoot

Kylie Jenner 'super nude' photoshoot

Her sexiest photoshoot ever

Queensland event goers warned about ticket reseller

Jeff Horn of Australia strikes Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines during the WBO World Welterweight Title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

There have been hundreds of consumer complaints

15 die-hard Muster fans who travelled far to be here

Evelyn Caesar

'I travelled few thousand kilometres to get here.'

Busby Marou rocks Muster Main Stage

Gympie Muster 2017

Busby Marou stole the hearts of Main Stage visitors on Friday night

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform together at the Gympie Muster.

COUNTRY music super-couple treats fans to new music.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

RURAL SETTING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS !!

11 Ironbark Court, Pie Creek 4570

2 1 3 $325,000

This Pie Creek home has it all. Spectacular mountain views from the front and back verandahs. Located a 5 minute drive to schools and shops on the southern side of...

GREAT HOME PLUS GORGEOUS COTTAGE

225 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Surrounded by larger properties with no close neighbours is this well set up 5 acre property which offers many options. Consisting of a spacious western red cedar...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

WHEN A DRIVE BY JUST WON&#39;T DO!

4 City View Drive, The Dawn 4570

House 4 2 5 GENUINE OFFER'S...

Located in the peaceful serenity that is known as The Dawn, this stunning property is definitely an opportunity you do not want to miss. When you make your way up...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK

43 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK This spacious timber home is situated on a large 1489m2 block within a short walking distance to Mary Street, primary school and...

PRICED TO SELL!!!

5/35 Cootharaba Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $189,000

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a quality unit in a great location. Boasting 2 spacious bedrooms with built-ins, one bathroom and open plan...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

TOWN CENTRE GEM - GREAT POTENTIAL FOR INVESTMENT @ $260 PER WEEK!

10a Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Looking for a great investment or your first step into owning your own home? Look no further! This well-built brick home is situated a short distance to the main...

MUST BE SOLD!

25A Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFER'S OVER...

Welcome to 25A Rifle Range Road! This large home is situated on a huge town block at a massive size of 1,394m2! This Chamfer board home has some great features on...

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

Real estate thriving in Rainbow Beach

Rainbow Beach lifeguard Liam Toohey.

'The entire Rainbow Beach market has picked up.'

GO WEST: Cattle market driving buyers to snap up land

LOOKING GOOD: Cattle farmers are lining up for broadacre grazing blocks in the South Burnett and townships like Kilkivan can still be marketed on the merits of their unique charms.

Farmers gaining confidence as they get twice as much for their beef

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property