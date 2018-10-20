What's the future of our historic, zip-tied bridge?

BRIDGE EYESORE: Gympie Family History Society president Margaret Long is sceptical about saving the Rattler footbridge, but its heritage listing means it cannot be demolished.

THE restoration of the Rattler has finally been achieved but the future remains unclear for two other parts of the historical precinct.

Questions remain about the historic rail footbridge at the precinct, which has been cordoned off since at least 2012.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said there was no update.

A 2017 assessment by the Department of Transport and Main Roads found the bridge to be unsafe but its history complicates the issue.

"The bridge is a heritage listed structure and therefore cannot be removed,” the spokeswoman said.

As a compromise the council has spent $10,000 securing it, but some have questioned its visual aesthetic, being bound up with zip ties while the rest of the station returns to life.

It is a similar story about 20m away, at the underpass and old ticket booth, for which the spokeswoman said there were "no current plans” to upgrade.

This includes changes to drainage, with the section of Station Rd and Mellor St notorious for flash flooding during heavy rain.

More than $1.25 million has been spent in restoring the station as part of the effort to bring the train back to life.

There are plans for a possible $1.1 million RV park development at the northern end of the station.

Funding for the project is to be split 50-50 with the State Government through its Building our Regions program.

Construction is scheduled for the first half of next year, to be completed about September.