What's the future of Mary Street? GT readers have their say

DIVIDED: The Gympie Times readers have shared their opinions on the future of Mary Street.

DIVIDED: The Gympie Times readers have shared their opinions on the future of Mary Street. Renee Albrecht

A LETTER writer with a dream vision for the future of Gympie - and Mary Street in particular - has inspired plenty of opinion on the CBD's future from Gympie Times readers.

Don Parry, of Kandanga, detailed how he thinks the "truly beautiful” street, which is "rich in historical architecture”, could benefit from Gympie's future generations electing to remain local, start businesses and embrace lifestyle opportunities on offer in the region.

Mr Parry said empty retail shops presented perhaps the biggest chance for the town centre to flourish in the future.

FULL LETTER: Why Mary Street's empty shop fronts are its biggest asset

"I am currently working on a project with two Queensland universities, the CSIRO and The Eco-efficiency Group helping six rural councils in Queensland transition to a better future, but none of these councils have the ingredients that the Gympie region has,” Mr Parry's letter to the editor read.

"My recurring dream, every time I go to Mary Street, is all the old (and now empty) retail space is packed with start-up IT businesses (filled with 18 to 30 years) who then flood out to street cafes, micro bars and listen to live music, go home to their affordable housing and on weekends head to Fraser, Rainbow, surrounding camping destinations, Noosa and Brisbane.

"With my fresh eyes and no baggage I only see the great place the Gympie region is and what it could easily be.”

MORE ON MARY STREET

- 2019: A big year for major Gympie developments

- Business owners concerned about council upgrade

- Has work begun on a multi-million dollar Gympie CBD project?

Locals were quick to weigh in on how Gympie's main street could be improved when Mr Parry's opinions were shared to Facebook.

Providing more parking options for shoppers was among the most popular responses.

"I refuse to go down the main street unless I really have to,” Bec Holt wrote.

"Usually only go to the post office, I can never find a park without having to walk for ages.”

Flood-proofing the CBD, improving the general "atmosphere” of the street and even installing a mall similar to that of Armidale were some of the other common responses.

More affordable rental options for new traders was also raised by multiple readers.

"A decent cafe or restaurant that's actually open seven days a week where you can have (an) all you can eat breakfast buffet and (lunches),” Grant Ianson opined.

"Atmosphere, cafes with play (areas) for kids nearby, weekly markets, no cars, parking close by but not in Mary Street. Check out Armidale,” Claudia Granshaw said.

Gympie Regional Council's controversial $3 million Upper Mary St upgrades appeared to begin last November and are expected to be complete between July and September.

What do you think could improve Mary St? Follow The Gympie Times on Facebook and let us know.