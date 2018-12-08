WHAT'S THE COST: Second Range Crossing toll point built

DRIVING TOLL: A toll point and signs for toll payment provider Linkt can be seen on an under-development section of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

DRIVING TOLL: A toll point and signs for toll payment provider Linkt can be seen on an under-development section of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing. Kevin Farmer

THE Second Range Crossing toll point has come amid renewed calls for the release of prices and dates.

Member for Toowoomba North Trevor Watts said he had been asking for pricing "repeatedly since last September".

"Business cases for the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing suggested the toll price should be set at $20 per trip for a single (unit truck), $25 per trip for a B-double and $2 per trip for a car," Mr Watts said.

"Despite this, the minister has failed to give any indication as to how much the toll price will be."

Transport companies from Toowoomba and the surrounds are also expecting an imminent release of tolling information.

"We do need to get some certainty for peace of mind," Frasers Livestock Transport operations and compliance spokesman Athol Carter said.

"The industry is definitely eager to see what the toll fee will be for the use of the crossing, especially in regard to completing business deals and transactions. The productivity that will be generated by (its) use is exciting and will help us open up new networks."

Touted for a "mid-year" opening, a Main Roads Department spokesperson said "toll levels will be finalised later in 2019".