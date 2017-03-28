What's the best way to spend $7m at Tin Can Bay?

Artists impression of what a splash park at Tin Can Bay might look like.

I READ with interest the article (The Gympie Times, February 28, 2017) titled "Splash park or jetty” and have taken exception to several of the statements.

SPLASH PARK OR JETTY? Not everyone thinks it should be one or the other

Firstly, the statement from a Gympie Regional Council representative regarding the cost of a splash park quoting $10-$15 million.

$7 million for a jetty is a "big spend"

Jetty supporters have their say

The council and especially the Mayor know full well that their stated cost is not correct and I see that as a blatant attempt to instil doubt in the local community and quash the idea. It is also another example that our council has no idea how to cost projects.

The splash park at the Gympie Aquatic Centre which opens this Saturday. Contributed

I remind you of the aquatic centre that started off at $17 million and blew out by +25%.

I also take exception to our local Division 1 councillor's statement "I am very happy to explore the idea of a future splash park concept for the TCB community”.

We all know our councillor is against a splash park, especially considering he openly canvassed a petition in his at the time, local business, supporting a jetty.

Division 1 councillor Mark McDonald. Patrick Woods

As a councillor, Mark McDonald must be neutral in these matters and should seek an unbiased opinion from the whole community rather than being single minded on a pet project.

Lastly, the statement from Mr George, president of a special interest group, regarding the costs of running a splash park.

The best he can offer in the way of facts is "They are a bit heavy in terms of the running costs and maintenance costs”. Some facts please.

Why is the GRC so against a splash park at Tin Can Bay, citing operational costs etc yet willingly approved the inclusion of a splash park within the confines of the aquatic centre which our local councillor also happily supported.

I wish to state that I agree in principle with the construction of a "jetty at Tin Can Bay but not at such a high cost.

This should be funded by state, or included in the design of the proposed marina and maybe the special interest groups might like to dip into their own pockets to assist.

I ask all ratepayers to consider just what could be achieved across Division 1 for $7 million or the entire Gympie Regional Council for that matter.

$7m x 1 jetty + 25% blowout in estimates; or

a splash park;

a decent car park at the RSL;

a raised pedestrian crossing for the residents of the TCB retirement village to the shops;

path ways from the south side of Cooloola Cove to the shops;

widening of the main road into Cooloola Cove;

tidy up the parks and gardens across all three coastal communities;

make the entrance of Rainbow Beach more appealing;

relocate the water/ waste dump point at Rainbow away from residential to a more industrial site;

a disabled access to the water/ beach at Rainbow Beach;

tidy up the unsightly beach front from Cod St to Norman Point and continue the existing pathway to Norman Point;

sealed access to the Cooloola Cove boat ramp and picnic area.

This is by no means a definitive list and I am sure there are many more ideas for spending our rate money. As a rate payer I demand value for money.

Bevan Reibel,

Cooloola Cove.