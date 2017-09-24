What's so good about the Gympie RSL Sub Branch?

RSL SUPPORT: The Gympie RSL Sub-Branch supports the Gympie RSL Club through events, catering and entertainment provided to its veterans.

WE BELIEVE that it is so important that the community is well informed of the good work that the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch does for its veterans and also the wider community.

Firstly, I think it is very important to note that every dollar that is raised in Gympie stays in Gympie for Gympie veterans and their families.

The rent from the club allows us to carry out an extensive welfare program to our members, veterans and their families.

We support the Gympie RSL Club through our events, catering and entertainment provided to our veterans.

We support the Gympie RSL through the provision of discounts and free meals to our veterans.

When a veteran visits the Gympie RSL Club they have access to free tea, coffee and soft drink. Every Tuesday we provide our veterans with a meal discount of $10 and the first Tuesday of every month we provide them with a free meal for themselves and their partners (recently introduced).

Any discounts or meals provided is paid for by the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch. Those meals and drinks are in no way subsidised by the Club. The Club does not offer member discounts to Sub-Branch funded meals and drinks.

Our key result areas are veterans in the region are engaged, veterans in need are supported, activities are undertaken with efficiency, finances are under control (financial probity), a good reputation in the community in maintained and protected.

The Sub-Branch provides the following services to assist and support 434 members and their families.

We pay for the entry to a veteran and their partner to our new Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre on Friday. Between 2pm-4pm we provide a qualified exercise physiologist to look after those veterans and their partners who are unsure of themselves in the water.

We pay for lawn mowing to those who are unable to mow their own lawn.

We provide free transport via our welfare vehicle, for veterans who require assistance to get to appointments and the RSL Club.

We visit veterans in their home, nursing home and hospital to check on their welfare. The Sub-Branch this year has travelled 16,000km supporting our veteran community.

Welfare officers carry out the visits and also regularly shop for those veterans who are infirm.

Volunteers this year have clocked up 5000 volunteer hours.

Funeral support is available through our poppy services and funeral funding if required.

Homelessness is ever increasing and we are at the frontline by providing emergency housing, food vouchers, clothing and medical/dental care. We have partnered with the Salvation Army, which allows both organisations to support those in greatest need.

Struggling veterans and their families have access to our food voucher system to help them when times are tough.

We support veterans who require extra assistance by helping with the funds to train Assistance Dogs.

Some support is impossible to explain, we receive phone calls from veterans who are suicidal and send a welfare team to support the veteran. We engage veterans socially with our Tuesday coffee morning and events. We have an open-door policy in our office which allow veterans to access emotional support any time with our welfare team.

We provide an advocacy service for our veterans with the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA). All veterans access this service to make claims or communicate with DVA. Our advocates are highly trained and held in high regard with DVA.

We provide a referral service to other ESO's who also support our veterans and their families.

We provide funds to build headstones for those veterans whose graves have remained unmarked due to financial or other reasons.

We support our local Sub-Branches who are struggling to provide facilities to their Veterans

We support our local community organisations (with financial donations). These organisations have received support from the Gympie Sub-Branch this year: Vietnam Veterans Association Gympie, Partners of Veterans Association, Albert Park Club Bowls Club, Tai Chi, Gympie RSL Club, Little Haven Palliative Care, Military Brotherhood, Hope Reins, Jake Garrett Foundation, Gympie Lions Club, Gympie War Widows, Gympie Fifth Light Horse Troop, Gympie Salvation Army, Gympie Committee for the Aging, Gympie Legacy, Gympie Red Cross, Gympie Blue Care, Gympie Centenary Scout Group, Gympie Nashville Scout Group, Gympie Girl Guides, Gympie SES, Gympie Apex, Gympie Army Reserve and the Gympie Navy Cadet.

For any further information, please don't hesitate to call our office for any clarification you may require.

Gympie RSL Sub-Branch