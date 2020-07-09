What’s really going on at Gympie’s Town Hall?

Mayor Glen Hartwig has shot down rumours of a costly overhaul of the interior of Gympie’s Town Hall, which is undergoing roof repairs almost 18 months after it was damaged by hail.

Mayor Glen Hartwig has shot down rumours of a costly overhaul of the interior of Gympie’s Town Hall, which is undergoing roof repairs almost 18 months after it was damaged by hail.

MAYOR Glen Hartwig has shot down speculation of a costly overhaul of Gympie’s heritage Town Hall, saying the council cannot afford it.

The iconic heritage building in the heart of Gympie will instead get a facelift, with repairs underway to fix damage caused by the destructive October 2018 hail storm, nicknamed “Hailnado”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The interior of the council chamber will remain untouched, be used differently for future council meetings. The Gympie Times

The repairs are paid for under insurance.

But Mr Hartwig said the building’s inside will remain untouched, despite rumours of extensive renovations.

“There were figures bandied around of $250,000; they were plans of the former council,” he said.

“The decision we’ve made as a group is there will be no internal renovations.

“We will leave the building as it is.

“We don’t have any heritage issues to deal with then.”

Insurance is covering the cost of the roof repairs.

It does not mean things will return to normal once the roof is fixed and COVID restrictions finally loosened, though.

The traditional council chamber and its dais will remain, but will not be used in the old fashion.

“That area will stay there but it will be utilised by staff who need to be at the meeting or briefing,” Mr Hartwig said.

“All councillors will sit down on the same level.

“There will be room for the public to come, but given we will be live streaming there’s not as much demand for public attendance so we can leave things exactly as they are and not cost the ratepayer a penny.”

The roof repairs are expected to be finished in six weeks.