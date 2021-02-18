What’s planned for $2 million Cooloola Coast foreshore upgrade

A 400m boardwalk is planned to be built on the Tin Can Bay foreshore as part of a 14km path linking the town with Cooloola Cove.

A 400m boardwalk is planned to be built on the Tin Can Bay foreshore as part of a 14km path linking the town with Cooloola Cove.

Tin Can Bay residents could soon be able to take a stroll along a foreshore with plans to build a 426m boardwalk as part of a 14km link between the town and Cooloola Cove.

Gympie Regional Council has lodged a development application to construct the 3m wide boardwalk, which requires approval from the State Government’s environment department as it will be built near a tidal area.

This second stage of the walkway will stretch from Crab Creek to Norman Point and include not only the boardwalk, but directional signs, seating, shade and viewing points.

The State Government has provided $1.66 million of the $1.98 million budget for this stage of the coastal path.

The council is working with the State Government for approval to build the boardwalk as part of the track.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Although the design is in place several boxes still need to be ticked off to deliver the walkway.

“These works have an in principle agreement following pre-application discussions but are currently subject to a formal state development application approval,” communications manager Sharna Rowley said.

BONUS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

“The team are working with the state for approval (3-4 months) on this as we speak.

“Nothing has received formal approval though.

“Following state approval the project will move to a tendering process for construction

“The boardwalk is a similar design to recently completed Nola Bale Bridge, which also went through a similar state approval process.”