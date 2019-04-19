WHAT'S OPEN: Your guide to Gympie's Easter shopping
WITH Anzac Day hot on the heels of Easter this year, here are the details of opening hours for some of the businesses in the Gympie region over the coming week.
It is not possible to include the opening hours of every store, but this is a list of the major shopping destinations.
SERVICES
Post Office
BOTH the delivery centre at Bonnick Rd and the Post shop in Mary St will be closed from tomorrow until Tuesday, April 23, and closed for Anzac Day, next Thursday.
Bus services
NO services will be running between Friday and Monday and there will be no buses running for Anzac Day next Thursday.
Libraries
ALL of the libraries across the Gympie region will be closed from Good Friday to Easter Monday and will also be closed on Anzac Day.
Waste services
WHILE kerbside collection services will continue as usual, the waste depots will be closed on Good Friday and Anzac Day only.
Council Customer Contact Centre
ALL Council Customer Contact Centres will be closed from Good Friday until 8.30am Tuesday, April 23 and also closed on Anzac Day.
GYMPIE RSPCA
THE animal shelter in Laurenceson Rd will be closed Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday but open Easter Sunday.
SHOPPING
Coles at Goldfields
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Anzac Day: Closed
Target at Goldfields
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-5pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-4pm
Easter Monday: 9am-4pm
Anzac Day: Closed
IGA Gympie
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Anzac Day: Closed
IGA Tin Can Bay
GOOD Friday: 6am - 7pm
Saturday: 6am - 7pm
Easter Sunday: 6am - 7pm
Easter Monday: 6am - 7pm
Anzac Day: 6am - 7pm
IGA Rainbow Beach
GOOD Friday: 6am-8pm
Saturday: 6am-8pm
Easter Sunday: 6am-8pm
Easter Monday: 6am-8pm
Anzac Day: 6am-8pm
Woolworths Central
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Anzac Day: Closed
Woolworths Southside
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Anzac Day: Closed
Woolworths Cooloola Cove
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Anzac Day: Closed
Bunnings Warehouse Gympie
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 6am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 7am-6pm
Easter Monday: 7am-6pm
Anzac Day: Closed
Harvey Norman Gympie
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 10am-4pm
Easter Sunday: 10am-4pm
Easter Monday: 10am-4pm
Anzac Day: Closed
Big W Gympie
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-5pm
Easter Monday: 9am-5pm
Anzac Day: Closed
Sunshine Mitre 10
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 8.30am-5pm
Easter Sunday: 8am-4pm
Easter Monday: 8am-4pm
Anzac Day: Closed
SEAFOOD
Unreel Seafood (mobile)
Chatsworth
GOOD Friday: 10am - 5pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Easter Sunday: 10am - 5pm
Easter Monday: 10am - 5pm
Anzac Day: 10am - 5pm
Southside
GOOD Friday: 10am-5pm
Saturday: 10am-5pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: Closed
Anzac Day: Closed
City Seafood Supply
GOOD Friday: 10am-8pm
Saturday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 11am-7.30pm
Easter Monday: 11am-7.30pm
Anzac Day: 11am-7.30pm
Fisherman's Haul
GOOD Friday: 9am-8pm
Saturday: 9am-8pm
Easter Sunday: 10am-8pm
Easter Monday: 9am-8pm
Anzac Day: 9am-8pm
COFFEE
Gloria Jeans
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 6am-5pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-3pm
Easter Monday: 6am-5.30pm*
Anzac Day: Closed
- hours may change
Toucan Coffee
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 7am-12pm
Easter Monday: 7am-12pm
Anzac Day: 6-11am
Farmer and Sun
FARMER and Sun cafe and fresh produce store will be closed over the Easter Holiday <FZ,1,0,103>period and will re-open on Tuesday. They will also be closed on Thursday for Anzac Day.
ENTERTAINMENT VENUES
Gympie Ten Pin
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 10am-late
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10am-late
Anzac Day: Closed
Skateland
GOOD Friday: 6-9pm
Saturday: 2-4pm and 6-9pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: Closed
Anzac Day: To be advised
Gympie Aquatic Centre
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 8am-5pm
Easter Sunday: 8am-5pm
Easter Monday: 8am-5pm
Anzac Day: Closed
Gympie Cinemas
GYMPIE Cinemas will be open on Good Friday for sessions after 12pm and Anzac Day after 1pm. It will be business as usual on all the other days. Check the website for what's showing and session times at gympiecinemas.com.au.
Gympie Bone Museum
THE Gympie Bone Museum will be closed over the Easter Holiday weekend by will re-open at 10am on Tuesday. They will also be closed for Anzac Day.
Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum
GOOD Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-4pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-4pm
Easter Monday: 9am-4pm
Anzac Day: 9am-4pm
Gympie Woodworks Museum
THE Gympie Woodworks Museum will be closed right across the Easter holiday weekend and for Anzac Day.