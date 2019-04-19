WHAT'S OPEN: Your guide to Gympie's Easter shopping

HOP TO IT: Tom, Aggie and Milla Honan are ready for Easter.

WITH Anzac Day hot on the heels of Easter this year, here are the details of opening hours for some of the businesses in the Gympie region over the coming week.

It is not possible to include the opening hours of every store, but this is a list of the major shopping destinations.

SERVICES

Post Office

BOTH the delivery centre at Bonnick Rd and the Post shop in Mary St will be closed from tomorrow until Tuesday, April 23, and closed for Anzac Day, next Thursday.

Bus services

NO services will be running between Friday and Monday and there will be no buses running for Anzac Day next Thursday.

Libraries

ALL of the libraries across the Gympie region will be closed from Good Friday to Easter Monday and will also be closed on Anzac Day.

Waste services

WHILE kerbside collection services will continue as usual, the waste depots will be closed on Good Friday and Anzac Day only.

Council Customer Contact Centre

ALL Council Customer Contact Centres will be closed from Good Friday until 8.30am Tuesday, April 23 and also closed on Anzac Day.

GYMPIE RSPCA

THE animal shelter in Laurenceson Rd will be closed Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday but open Easter Sunday.

SHOPPING

Goldfields Plaza. Contributed

Coles at Goldfields

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Anzac Day: Closed

Target. Contributed

Target at Goldfields

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-5pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-4pm

Easter Monday: 9am-4pm

Anzac Day: Closed

IGA Gympie

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Anzac Day: Closed

IGA Tin Can Bay

GOOD Friday: 6am - 7pm

Saturday: 6am - 7pm

Easter Sunday: 6am - 7pm

Easter Monday: 6am - 7pm

Anzac Day: 6am - 7pm

IGA Rainbow Beach

GOOD Friday: 6am-8pm

Saturday: 6am-8pm

Easter Sunday: 6am-8pm

Easter Monday: 6am-8pm

Anzac Day: 6am-8pm

Woolworths Central

Gympie shopping. Craig Warhurst

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Anzac Day: Closed

Woolworths Southside

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Anzac Day: Closed

Woolworths Cooloola Cove

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Anzac Day: Closed

Gympie Bunnings. Scott Kovacevic

Bunnings Warehouse Gympie

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 6am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 7am-6pm

Easter Monday: 7am-6pm

Anzac Day: Closed

Harvey Norman Gympie

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 10am-4pm

Easter Sunday: 10am-4pm

Easter Monday: 10am-4pm

Anzac Day: Closed

Big W Gympie

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-5pm

Easter Monday: 9am-5pm

Anzac Day: Closed

Sunshine Mitre 10

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 8.30am-5pm

Easter Sunday: 8am-4pm

Easter Monday: 8am-4pm

Anzac Day: Closed

SEAFOOD

Seafood. Greg Miller

Unreel Seafood (mobile)

Chatsworth

GOOD Friday: 10am - 5pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Easter Sunday: 10am - 5pm

Easter Monday: 10am - 5pm

Anzac Day: 10am - 5pm

Southside

GOOD Friday: 10am-5pm

Saturday: 10am-5pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: Closed

Anzac Day: Closed

City Seafood Supply

GOOD Friday: 10am-8pm

Saturday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 11am-7.30pm

Easter Monday: 11am-7.30pm

Anzac Day: 11am-7.30pm

Fisherman's Haul

GOOD Friday: 9am-8pm

Saturday: 9am-8pm

Easter Sunday: 10am-8pm

Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

Anzac Day: 9am-8pm

COFFEE

Coffee. Chevanon Photography

Gloria Jeans

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 6am-5pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-3pm

Easter Monday: 6am-5.30pm*

Anzac Day: Closed

hours may change

Toucan Coffee

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 7am-12pm

Easter Monday: 7am-12pm

Anzac Day: 6-11am

Farmer and Sun

FARMER and Sun cafe and fresh produce store will be closed over the Easter Holiday period and will re-open on Tuesday. They will also be closed on Thursday for Anzac Day.

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Gympie Aquatic Centre. Troy Jegers

Gympie Ten Pin

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 10am-late

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am-late

Anzac Day: Closed

Skateland

GOOD Friday: 6-9pm

Saturday: 2-4pm and 6-9pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: Closed

Anzac Day: To be advised

Gympie Aquatic Centre

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 8am-5pm

Easter Sunday: 8am-5pm

Easter Monday: 8am-5pm

Anzac Day: Closed

Mining Museum. Donna Jones

Gympie Cinemas

GYMPIE Cinemas will be open on Good Friday for sessions after 12pm and Anzac Day after 1pm. It will be business as usual on all the other days. Check the website for what's showing and session times at gympiecinemas.com.au.

Gympie Bone Museum

THE Gympie Bone Museum will be closed over the Easter Holiday weekend by will re-open at 10am on Tuesday. They will also be closed for Anzac Day.

Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum

GOOD Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-4pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-4pm

Easter Monday: 9am-4pm

Anzac Day: 9am-4pm

Gympie Woodworks Museum

THE Gympie Woodworks Museum will be closed right across the Easter holiday weekend and for Anzac Day.